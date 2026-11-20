MYSURU: Former Karantaka Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah has said that he would not contest the next Assembly elections in the state in 2028, but would continue to remain active in politics.

Siddaramaiah ruled out contesting the next Assembly elections, citing his age. “I am nearly 80 years old now. Hence, I will not contest the next Assembly elections,” he said, reiterating his earlier stand on retiring from electoral politics. Siddaramaiah also dismissed speculation surrounding his seating arrangement at the recent launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography. Clarifying the issue, he said he had arrived late for the event and therefore chose to sit in the back row.

Meanwhile, speaking at a function organised to mark the 110th birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi in Chikkamagaluru, Siddaramaiah said that the Jan Sangh, RSS and BJP never participated in the freedom movement. When a section of the audience raised slogans saying Siddaramaiah should become the next PM, the former CM calmly said, “The party’s goal is to make Rahul Gandhi the next PM.”