BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered a major administrative reshuffle in the Registration and Stamps Department, transferring 33 officers and employees across various districts and sub-registrar offices. The transfers, which take immediate effect, cover district registrars, senior sub-registrars, sub-registrars, first division assistants (FDAs) and second division assistants (SDAs). Several officials have been shifted from their existing postings in Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Mandya and other districts.

Among the key transfers, Anuradha M Kinnal, who was serving as District Registrar in Koppal, has been posted to Yadgir, while Pratibha Bidikar, District Registrar in Raichur, has been transferred to Koppal.

Manjunath, Senior Sub-Registrar at Kunigal, has been posted to Basavanagudi in Bengaluru. Santosh Kumar Kattimani, who was serving at Begur, has been transferred to Doddaballapur.

Swarnalatha SS, who was serving at the department’s headquarters in Bengaluru, has been posted as Sub-Registrar at Kengeri. Ramadasegowda, Senior Sub-Registrar at Sringeri, has been transferred to Nelamangala, while Shankaramurthy, who was serving at Gudibande, has been posted to Gowribidanur. Other notable transfers include Ravi Kumar K V from the Basavanagudi District Registrar’s Office to Malleshwaram, Chandrakanti from Alur to Tumakuru, and Satish S from Madhugiri to Peenya.

Anil Jamakhandi has been shifted from Bagalkot to Dharwad, Dhanalakshmi from Mandya to Koratagere, and Chetan Gutal from Sagar to Shivamogga. The reshuffle also includes seven First Division Assistants and two Second Division Assistants.