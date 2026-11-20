BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to confiscate author Ravi Hanj’s book ‘Basava Mantapa’ and initiate legal action against him and Vishweshwar Bhat, the publisher, over alleged derogatory references to 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the issue was discussed at length following a representation submitted to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by the Basava Samithi, seeking a ban on the book. The representation alleged that Hanj had used derogatory expressions against Basavanna, describing him as a looter, murderer, liar and thief, among other things. It also named Vishweshwar Bhat in connection with the controversy.
“The Cabinet discussed the book at length. It was felt the work contained derogatory material about Basavanna, Karnataka’s cultural icon and Vishwa Guru. The Cabinet has decided to confiscate the book and initiate legal action against Ravi Hanj and Vishweshwar Bhat,” Parameshwara said.
DCM: Govt will proceed in accordance with law
Clarifying that the decision was to confiscate the book and not impose a ban immediately, he said the government would proceed in accordance with the law. “Confiscation, not a ban. An FIR will be registered and further action taken as per law,” Deputy Chief
Minister Dr G Parameshwara said. Parameshwara said Hanj was reportedly staying in the United States.
Defending the Cabinet’s decision, he said the matter was serious and could have a wider impact across the state. “This is not an ordinary representation. It is a serious issue, and there is a possibility of its impact being felt on a large scale across the state. Therefore, the Cabinet felt it was necessary to take a decision on the matter,” he said. The representation contained signatures of members of the Basava Samithi. The issue was subsequently raised and discussed by ministers before the decision was taken.
He indicated that the government would also examine the legal aspects of removing videos containing alleged social media remarks, and write to the Union Government in this regard.
Earlier, RDPR Minister Eshwar B Khandre, president of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, had urged the Chief Minister to initiate suo motu legal action against Hanj and confiscate the book. Khandre said the remarks had hurt the sentiments of the Lingayat community across the world. While affirming his respect for constitutional freedom of speech and expression, he said insulting prominent historical personalities and making provocative statements capable of disturbing social harmony were unacceptable.
He also sought the removal of videos containing remarks from social media platforms. The Cabinet endorsed the demand after several ministers expressed support for the representation, Khandre said.
Earlier in the day, the Basava Samithi led by its president Aravind Jatti had lodged a complaint with High Grounds police in Bengaluru, seeking criminal action against Ravi Hanj and Vishweshwar Bhat, alleging that the book distorts historical events and insults the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.
Stand by my book: Hanj
In his response shared with The New Indian Express through a text message, Ravi Hanj (Hanjagimath) accused critics of reacting after watching only a two-minute promotional clip, instead of the complete one-and-half-hour video.
“I stand by my book. Every sentence in my work has evidence to support it. Without watching the full video, some people have watched just a two-minute promo and reacted aggressively. I have asked them to watch the entire video if they want evidence,” he suggested.
“If I were, as alleged by Lingayats, a Renuka devotee and a Basava-hater, I would not have described the ‘Karana Hasuge’ composed by Chennabasavanna, the ‘Srishti’ Vachanas of Akka Mahadevi and ‘Mantragopya’ of Allama Prabhu as religious scriptures,” he claimed.
“I do not subscribe to the image of Basavanna created by some communists. I am also a devotee of Basavanna. However, when presenting a research work, a researcher must remain neutral, present all sources and place the truth before the people,” he maintained.