DCM: Govt will proceed in accordance with law

Clarifying that the decision was to confiscate the book and not impose a ban immediately, he said the government would proceed in accordance with the law. “Confiscation, not a ban. An FIR will be registered and further action taken as per law,” Deputy Chief

Minister Dr G Parameshwara said. Parameshwara said Hanj was reportedly staying in the United States.

Defending the Cabinet’s decision, he said the matter was serious and could have a wider impact across the state. “This is not an ordinary representation. It is a serious issue, and there is a possibility of its impact being felt on a large scale across the state. Therefore, the Cabinet felt it was necessary to take a decision on the matter,” he said. The representation contained signatures of members of the Basava Samithi. The issue was subsequently raised and discussed by ministers before the decision was taken.

He indicated that the government would also examine the legal aspects of removing videos containing alleged social media remarks, and write to the Union Government in this regard.

Earlier, RDPR Minister Eshwar B Khandre, president of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, had urged the Chief Minister to initiate suo motu legal action against Hanj and confiscate the book. Khandre said the remarks had hurt the sentiments of the Lingayat community across the world. While affirming his respect for constitutional freedom of speech and expression, he said insulting prominent historical personalities and making provocative statements capable of disturbing social harmony were unacceptable.