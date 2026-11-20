BENGALURU: "The object of NEET is to discover merit. The object of examination discipline is to preserve the integrity of that discovery. Neither object can be permitted to defeat the other by an application divorced from the peculiar circumstances of the case," the Karnataka High Court said, quashing the show-cause notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to a candidate for allegedly carrying a mobile phone inadvertently to the examination hall during NEET, which was cancelled for leakage of the question paper.

A division bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna and Justice Hema Kulkarni passed the order while allowing the petition filed by a 20-year-old candidate from Haveri district.

The court also quashed the marks card of the re-examination with the remark ‘Result Withheld', directing the NTA to issue the marks card to the petitioner without any observation of her result being withheld or cancelled.

Clarifying that the seat secured by the petitioner based on merit stands sustained, the court said that the doors of medical education must undoubtedly remain guarded against unfair means and undeserving claims, but those very doors cannot be slammed upon genuine merit without compelling justification founded in law.

"It must be remembered that the mere possession of a mobile phone, though capable of constituting a breach of examination instructions, cannot, without regard to the governing rules and attendant circumstances, invariably be equated with the actual use of unfair means to secure an undeserved academic advantage.

A breach of discipline and the procurement of merit by deception are not necessarily synonymous", the court observed.