BENGALURU: "The object of NEET is to discover merit. The object of examination discipline is to preserve the integrity of that discovery. Neither object can be permitted to defeat the other by an application divorced from the peculiar circumstances of the case," the Karnataka High Court said, quashing the show-cause notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to a candidate for allegedly carrying a mobile phone inadvertently to the examination hall during NEET, which was cancelled for leakage of the question paper.
A division bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna and Justice Hema Kulkarni passed the order while allowing the petition filed by a 20-year-old candidate from Haveri district.
The court also quashed the marks card of the re-examination with the remark ‘Result Withheld', directing the NTA to issue the marks card to the petitioner without any observation of her result being withheld or cancelled.
Clarifying that the seat secured by the petitioner based on merit stands sustained, the court said that the doors of medical education must undoubtedly remain guarded against unfair means and undeserving claims, but those very doors cannot be slammed upon genuine merit without compelling justification founded in law.
"It must be remembered that the mere possession of a mobile phone, though capable of constituting a breach of examination instructions, cannot, without regard to the governing rules and attendant circumstances, invariably be equated with the actual use of unfair means to secure an undeserved academic advantage.
A breach of discipline and the procurement of merit by deception are not necessarily synonymous", the court observed.
The petitioner, an aspiring medical student, initially appeared for NEET (UG), 2026, conducted on May 3, 2026, which was cancelled because of question paper leakage. The re-examination was conducted on June 21, 2026.
After issuing her fresh admit card for appearing for the re-examination, a show cause notice was issued to her on June 17, 2026, alleging that she had carried a mobile phone into the examination premises during the examination conducted on May 3, 2026, an examination which, by then, had already been scrapped.
Consequently, her result was not announced, despite her submitting repeated representations to the authorities concerned. But a remark was made that her result was withheld.
The candidate, who secured a high rank with 570 marks out of 620 in the re-examination and secured a seat in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, in her explanation, did not dispute the presence of the mobile phone in her pocket during the examination.
However, she asserted that its presence was wholly inadvertent, occasioned by examination anxiety and the rush at the time of entering the examination premises, but categorically denied having used the device for accessing any material, communicating with any person or securing an unfair advantage.
The court noted that the NTA, on the one hand, permits the petitioner to enter the portals of a fresh examination and, on the other, seeks to pursue an allegation arising out of an examination that had already been extinguished for the purpose of determining merit.
The doors of medical education, opened by merit, cannot be shut by an action that fails the test of fairness and proportionality, it said.