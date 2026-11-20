BENGALURU: With flyovers and Metro rail yet to provide a lasting solution to urban traffic congestion, IIT-Madras professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala has proposed an elevated, lightweight POD travel system ( Personal Rapid Transit) that could ferry commuters across cities at speeds of up to 75 kmph.

Presenting the concept on Thursday at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 during a keynote address on ‘Engineering Congestion-Free Cities’, Jhunjhunwala said the system would run on elevated structures, about seven metres above ground and one metre wide, supported by reinforced lampposts. The proposal aims to provide a network of autonomous, electrically powered two-seater pods without competing with existing road traffic.

He said the network would be built around a grid of approximately 700 metres by 700 metres, using both wide and narrow roads. Stations would be located within existing buildings, with the second floor of a building serving as a boarding point. Commuters would walk around 300-400 metres to a station, book a journey through a mobile phone and travel to a station close to their destination.