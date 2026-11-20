BENGALURU: With flyovers and Metro rail yet to provide a lasting solution to urban traffic congestion, IIT-Madras professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala has proposed an elevated, lightweight POD travel system ( Personal Rapid Transit) that could ferry commuters across cities at speeds of up to 75 kmph.
Presenting the concept on Thursday at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 during a keynote address on ‘Engineering Congestion-Free Cities’, Jhunjhunwala said the system would run on elevated structures, about seven metres above ground and one metre wide, supported by reinforced lampposts. The proposal aims to provide a network of autonomous, electrically powered two-seater pods without competing with existing road traffic.
He said the network would be built around a grid of approximately 700 metres by 700 metres, using both wide and narrow roads. Stations would be located within existing buildings, with the second floor of a building serving as a boarding point. Commuters would walk around 300-400 metres to a station, book a journey through a mobile phone and travel to a station close to their destination.
The pods would run on rails, communicate with a central controller and use an AI-based algorithm to select routes. Multiple route options between destinations would help prevent congestion on any track, with the system designed to keep traffic on individual paths below 25% capacity. Jhunjhunwala said the target was to cover 15 km in 20 minutes.
He said that the team has been developing the concept for three-and-a-half years, with ground trials under way in Chennai and an elevated trial planned at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. It is envisaged that the project may take another three years to prove its efficacy following which manufacturing will begin. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the team and expressed interest in deploying it in the state’s capital Amaravati, he added.
The team’s preliminary economic analysis pegs operating costs at around Rs 2 per passenger-km, which Jhunjhunwala clarified could rise to Rs 5-6 while remaining affordable. He stressed that the proposal was aimed at addressing congestion across Indian cities, not just Bengaluru.