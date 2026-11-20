MADIKERI: Over 2,000 coffee plants, mature black pepper vines, and shade trees are withering across a 32-acre plantation in Kottoli village under Virajpet limits. The estate owner suspects sabotage by a previous estate manger, and alleges that he sprayed poisonous chemicals on the yielding plants.
The estate owner, Supreme Court advocate N Ravindranath Kamath, has estimated the loss at more than Rs 15crore. The incident came to light on November 12 after the current estate manager, who has been given General Power of Attorney, alerted Ravindranath that crops across scattered sections of the plantation were shrivelling.
In a formal complaint filed with Virajpet Rural police on November 15, Ravindranath accused his former estate manager-cum-caretaker and two labourers of trespassing the property and spraying toxic chemicals. According to the complaint, local villagers had spotted the trio entering the estate illegally between November 8 and 11.
Ravindranath alleged the attack was driven by personal vendetta. In July, he had dismissed the former caretaker and barred him from the property after uncovering alleged financial misappropriation running into crores of rupees. He then transferred the General Power of Attorney to another local resident.
“The scale of chemical devastation is so severe that the entire estate may require complete re-plantation, a setback that threatens years of agricultural cultivation,” he said.
Although agricultural experts have recommended immediate water spraying to dilute the toxins, he said the chemicals could cause long-term ecological damage and degrade soil health. He has urged the authorities to book the accused under stringent criminal provisions of the Forest Act. Officials from the agriculture and horticulture departments have been tasked with submitting a comprehensive assessment of the damage as investigation continues.
Virajpet Rural police registered a case and sent samples of the affected foliage to a forensic laboratory for testing. Police sources confirmed that the extent of damage and chemical used across the estate can be determined only after availing the reports.