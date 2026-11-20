MADIKERI: Over 2,000 coffee plants, mature black pepper vines, and shade trees are withering across a 32-acre plantation in Kottoli village under Virajpet limits. The estate owner suspects sabotage by a previous estate manger, and alleges that he sprayed poisonous chemicals on the yielding plants.

The estate owner, Supreme Court advocate N Ravindranath Kamath, has estimated the loss at more than Rs 15crore. The incident came to light on November 12 after the current estate manager, who has been given General Power of Attorney, alerted Ravindranath that crops across scattered sections of the plantation were shrivelling.

In a formal complaint filed with Virajpet Rural police on November 15, Ravindranath accused his former estate manager-cum-caretaker and two labourers of trespassing the property and spraying toxic chemicals. According to the complaint, local villagers had spotted the trio entering the estate illegally between November 8 and 11.

Ravindranath alleged the attack was driven by personal vendetta. In July, he had dismissed the former caretaker and barred him from the property after uncovering alleged financial misappropriation running into crores of rupees. He then transferred the General Power of Attorney to another local resident.