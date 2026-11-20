HAVERI: With government officials failing to supply rice for the midday meal scheme, a government school in Challal village of Savanur taluk in Haveri district was forced to suspend the programme for 15 days. In a rare gesture, villagers came forward and donated four quintals of rice to ensure that students continued to receive their meals.

This development has raised questions about the government’s ability to ensure an uninterrupted supply of rice to schools for the midday meal scheme, amid allegations that the state is facing a financial crisis and is struggling to pay salaries to government employees and pensions to retirees.

Around 300 students are studying at the government school in Challal village of Savanur taluk. However, the school faced an acute shortage of rice as officials failed to supply the quantity required for preparing mid-day meals.

With no rice available, teachers were left with no option but to consider stopping the meal programme. The shortage had affected the school for nearly 15 days.

On learning about the situation, villagers decided to step in to ensure that the children did not go without their daily meals. They collectively donated four quintals of rice to the school, enabling the continuation of the mid-day meal programme.

The villagers have been contributing rice over the past 15 days to ensure that students receive their meals without interruption. Their gesture has won widespread appreciation, as residents took the initiative to perform a responsibility that should have been discharged by the government authorities concerned.