BELAGAVI: A 20-year-old man allegedly murdered his 78-year-old grandmother over the money she received under the state government’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme and dumped her body in the backwaters of a dam after tying it up in two gunny bags along with stones, police said.

The deceased, Hammavva Balappa Sanadi of Aralikatti village in Hukkeri taluk, had left home on November 10, saying that she was going to the Pachhapur weekly market but did not return.

On November 15, her body was found in the backwaters of the dam near Jinaral village, tied inside two gunny bags with stones. Based on a complaint filed by her daughter, Bheemavva Parasappa Iranatti, Yamakanamaradi police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police said, Hammavva was allegedly killed by her own grandson, Bheemappa Ramappa Sanadi (20). He was subsequently arrested. Police said Bheemappa was quarrelling with her for the past few years, demanding that she give him a share of the money she received under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

On November 10, Bheemappa allegedly took his grandmother on his motorcycle and reportedly picked up an argument with her. When she refused to give him the money, he allegedly pushed her down, strangled her with his hands, and later used a rope to strangle her.

Police said, he initially left the body on the hill, went to Pachhapur, and brought two gunny bags. He took Rs 2,300 in cash from the deceased and later packed her body into the bags. During the night, he reportedly tied the bags to his motorcycle and took them to the backwaters of the Ghataprabha River dam near Jinaral threw the body into the water with the intention of destroying evidence.