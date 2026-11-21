Old habits die hard. It is a clichéd adage. But in the newly-launched Vande Bharat trains, it is on exhibition through our poor civic sense.

These trains are a significant improvement over their existing long-distance counterparts: smoother rides with improved suspension systems and jerk-free transitions that reduce vibration and sway of the bogies; ergonomic seating that includes rotational seats in executive class, wider windows, and dedicated AC sleeper berths for overnight travel; and better hygienic conditions with bio-vacuum toilets, touch-free fixtures in some sections, UV-C air disinfection features using short-wavelength ultraviolet light to inactivate airborne pathogens, physically challenged-friendly washrooms designed with accessible features to help persons with disabilities or limited mobility use them independently or with minimal assistance, and GPS-based passenger information displays.

Unfortunately, the improvement in the quality of the train and the service is not matched by improvements in the level of civic sense among its travelling occupants.

Passengers litter the passages in the bogies, and the toilets – despite sophisticated features added for more convenience – are sights that can turn one’s bowels inside out.

But this is an extension of a large behavioural issue that makes us end up with such poor civic sense. Wider observation of our public space – and not much effort needed in that – reveals how we lack the ability to care for our shared spaces, dirtying streets, parks, toilets, and public transport; lack respect for rules by not following traffic signals, blaring vehicle horns, causing road blockages, and jumping queues (where at least some civic sensible people decide to form one); and lack consideration for our fellow citizens through lack of politeness and inconveniencing them.