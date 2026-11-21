Old habits die hard. It is a clichéd adage. But in the newly-launched Vande Bharat trains, it is on exhibition through our poor civic sense.
These trains are a significant improvement over their existing long-distance counterparts: smoother rides with improved suspension systems and jerk-free transitions that reduce vibration and sway of the bogies; ergonomic seating that includes rotational seats in executive class, wider windows, and dedicated AC sleeper berths for overnight travel; and better hygienic conditions with bio-vacuum toilets, touch-free fixtures in some sections, UV-C air disinfection features using short-wavelength ultraviolet light to inactivate airborne pathogens, physically challenged-friendly washrooms designed with accessible features to help persons with disabilities or limited mobility use them independently or with minimal assistance, and GPS-based passenger information displays.
Unfortunately, the improvement in the quality of the train and the service is not matched by improvements in the level of civic sense among its travelling occupants.
Passengers litter the passages in the bogies, and the toilets – despite sophisticated features added for more convenience – are sights that can turn one’s bowels inside out.
But this is an extension of a large behavioural issue that makes us end up with such poor civic sense. Wider observation of our public space – and not much effort needed in that – reveals how we lack the ability to care for our shared spaces, dirtying streets, parks, toilets, and public transport; lack respect for rules by not following traffic signals, blaring vehicle horns, causing road blockages, and jumping queues (where at least some civic sensible people decide to form one); and lack consideration for our fellow citizens through lack of politeness and inconveniencing them.
It is so common that spitting/urinating/littering in public, blocking footpaths and others’ ways, and creating noisy environments that trouble others have never shocked our senses – it is so much a part of us that we think it is abnormal if you don’t come across any of these for a while.
A common sight is that of spit or urine stains on walls precisely where display boards appeal for not doing such acts there.
This dare-filled behaviour, as much as our larger fetish for keeping civic sense at bay, calls for dissecting the civic sense-deprived minds – and that describes a huge population in our country.
Psychologists point to two things: One is what is called the “broken window syndrome,” in which visible signs of neglect or rule-breaking encourage others to cause further disorder – a theory put forth by social scientists James Q Wilson and George L Kelling in 1982.
The other – more specific to India – is that our lack of civic sense is borne out of a subconscious rejection of authority. This could be the residue of our colonial culture in the past when standing up to the “masters” and challenging their authority was considered heroic.
Unfortunately, independence 79 years ago failed to remove that mindset, which continues to subconsciously propel citizens to challenge authority through acts that amount to a lack of civic sense.
However, in succumbing to that, we forget that our much-praised Indian Constitution, through Part IV-A (Article 51A) on Fundamental Duties, stresses civic sense, besides the foundational values in the Preamble, Part III (Fundamental Rights), and Part IV (Directive Principles of State Policy).
Courts have cited Article 51A regarding everyday public behaviour – keeping shared spaces clean and respecting public hygiene.
The Constitution’s Part III Articles 12-35 links individual liberties with reasonable restrictions for public order, morality and decency. Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) is closely tied in judicial interpretation to dignity and a healthy environment.
Part IV, Articles 36–51 (Directive Principles of State Policy), stresses fostering social order, public welfare, and environmental protection (such as Article 48A), supporting laws and civic habits in public life.
The Constitution has more than enough ammunition to fuel citizens’ responsibilities. The “Indian Constitution” is not merely two words heard by citizens in political speeches by leaders of parties with different ideologies trying to bring each other down.
It is the powerhouse of citizens’ responsibilities, rights, freedom as well as duties – and developing civic sense is a crucial part of it.
It includes everyday behaviour, awareness and responsibility that people show toward shared public spaces, rules, and fellow citizens, and treating public property and others’ time, safety, and comfort with respect.
The words of American political scientist Robert D Putnam – known for his research on social capital, civic engagement, and community relationships – may be worth citing here: “What really matters from the point of view of social capital and civic engagement is not merely nominal membership, but active and involved membership.”