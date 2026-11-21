BELAGAVI: Protests have erupted in different parts of Karnataka over alleged derogatory remarks against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna by author Ravi Hanj and objectionable references to his personality in the book ‘Basava Mantapa’.

Condemning the alleged remarks, members of the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha staged a protest in Belagavi on Friday, demanding stringent legal action against the author and the editor of a newspaper.

The protest was held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the leadership of Allamaprabhu Swamiji, head of Naganur Rudrakshi Mutt, and Prabhuchannabasava Swamiji of Motagi Mutt in Athani. Protesters raised slogans against the author and the editor, demanding their immediate arrest.

Addressing the gathering, Allamaprabhu Swamiji said any attempt to undermine Basavanna’s personality, teachings and ideals would not be tolerated. He urged the State Government to initiate stringent legal action against those responsible, stating that such acts could disturb social harmony.

He welcomed the government’s decision to confiscate the controversial book and demanded a complete ban on its sale and circulation. He also noted that Basavanna’s philosophy was respected even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making the alleged derogatory writings particularly condemnable.

Prabhuchannabasava Swamiji demanded that Hanji be arrested and brought back to Karnataka. The protesters maintained that merely registering an FIR would not be sufficient, alleging a larger conspiracy behind the controversy.

They demanded that the State Government constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter, including the alleged roles of the author and the private newspaper’s editor.

They warned that the agitation would be intensified across Karnataka if the government failed to take immediate and stringent action to protect the dignity and legacy of Basavanna.