BENGALURU: The State government has brought all public grievances registered on the Praja Seva’s Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (iPGRS) portal under the Karnataka Sakala Services Act, 2011, with immediate effect, making time-bound redressal mandatory across government departments and local bodies.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on November 19. Complaints submitted through the 1902 helpline, WhatsApp, social media, government offices, citizen service centres and public grievance meetings will also come under the Sakala framework.

Under the new system, designated officers (L1) must resolve complaints within 21 days of assignment. An additional seven days will be allowed to reassign complaints filed under incorrect categories or departments, but the total disposal period cannot exceed 28 days from registration, says the government order.

Complaints not resolved within 21 days or those receiving negative feedback from citizens will automatically be escalated to the competent authority (L2) as the first appeal.

If unresolved within another 21 days, they will move to the appellate authority (L3), which must dispose of them within a further 21 days, the GO says.

Under the Karnataka Sakala Services (Amendment) Act, 2026, officials have to pay compensation of up to Rs 1,500 for delays in service delivery. Citizens will also be eligible for compensation of up to Rs 1,500 if services are deficient or applications are wrongly rejected, even if disposed of within the stipulated timeline.

The GO also protects officials if any malicious complaints are filed. The government has provided for Rs 1,500 penalty against citizens found guilty of filing malicious complaints. The penalty will also apply to repeat offences and will be recovered as arrears of land revenue.

A complaint will be considered resolved only after due inquiry, disposal on merits and uploading of an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the portal, Praja Seva Department Principal Secretary Harsh Gupta said in a press release.