BENGALURU: Eytan Stibbe, Israeli astronaut onboard the Axiom-1 mission, said Israel is looking to partner with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). “Israel is looking to collaborate with India in a lot of ways.

There is a lot of scope and room for collaboration between India and Israel. We have not designed a programme yet,” he said.

Israeli teams are meeting Indian space agencies and one such interaction was held on Friday. “Discussions were held to develop joint programmes on technology, AI, cyber and on constellations that India is building,” said Stibbe, who has spent 17 days in space.

He was speaking to the media during an interaction with students at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru. Stibbe said Israel is looking forward for contributing towards the Indian space sector.

Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain, Gaganyatri and mission pilot of Axiom-4 mission, said India and Israel can create an ecosystem from which future generations can benefit.

On creating new and additional training modules for the missions, he said things are moving forward.