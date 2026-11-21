BENGALURU: Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has said that he has given all details about the Hiriyur Assembly bypolls to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and NDA leaders will decide on the candidate.

Kumaraswamy said that during his meeting with Shah in New Delhi, they had a comprehensive discussion on Karnataka’s political developments. “I have given all the information about the Hiriyur by-election to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Now, we state leaders will discuss and take a decision,” he said. The JDS leader said their aim is to ensure the NDA candidate wins from Hiriyur just as NDA candidates won in four constituencies in the recent MLC polls.

He said the NDA in the state is strong and they are fighting against the mismanagement of the Congress government.

Kumaraswamy said he fought the State Government on many issues, including Bidadi Township, NICE, KPSC, and the sting operation issue, and criticised the State Government very harshly and Shah has all this information.

He said Shah has given him some important instructions, and he will work accordingly and hold talks with the state BJP leaders.

‘No money for ASHA workers?’

Kumaraswamy urged the State Government to consider ASHA workers’ demands. The government has money to give to Bharat Jodo Sanghas, but no money to give to ASHA workers, he said.

“This government, which is wasting public money, does not see ASHA workers who are carrying children and staging indefinite dharnas,” he said.

BJP MLC and Chief Whip of the Opposition in Council N Ravi Kumar said the government has funds to pay the Congress workers in the name of Guarantee Implementation Committees and Bharat Jodo panels, but no money to pay farmers and ASHA workers.

He said the government is spending a whopping `1.25 crores every month on the Congress workers who are appointed to Guarantee Implementation Committees.