BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will lead a high-level Karnataka delegation to Japan from November 23 to 25. This visit is expected to attract investments and study the country’s urban planning and infrastructure development models.

The delegation will visit Nagoya on November 23, Osaka on November 24 and Tokyo on November 25. Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil will accompany the CM.

The discussions will focus on automotive and electric vehicle components, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, industrial automation and manufacturing.

The delegation will also meet JFE Engineering Corporation to explore its expertise in waste management and urban infrastructure.GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and senior officials from the industries department and Chief Minister’s Office will be part of the delegation.