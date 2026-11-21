BENGALURU: The Congress high command has approved the appointment of 18 party leaders, including MLAs, as chairpersons of various boards and corporations and to other key positions in Karnataka, paving the way for the long-pending political appointments.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal conveyed the approval of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in a letter dated November 20, asking him to take necessary action on the approved appointments.

This letter was made public on Saturday in a press meet and work on it has immediately started.

The letter was also marked to AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president B K Hariprasad.

Among the prominent appointments, B Shivanna has been approved as chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, K Shadakshari as chairman of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited, A R Krishnamurthy as chairman of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Basanagouda Daddal as chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

P M Ashok as chairman of the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board, Hampanagouda Badrali as chairman of the Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation, D G Shanthana Gowda as chairman of Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited and G H Srinivas as chairman of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation.

Mahantesh Koujalagi has been approved as chairman of the Karnataka Road Development Corporation, S N Subbareddy as chairman of Mysore Sales International Limited, N H Konaraddi as chairman of the Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission and Allamprabhu Patil as chairman of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.

The other appointments include Shyam Natekar as chairman of the Karnataka Spices Development Board, H C Lalith Raghav as chairman of Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane Limited and Subhash Rathore as chairman of the Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation.

Belur Gopalkrishna has been approved as Government Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly, while Manjunath Bhandari will be the Chief Whip in the Legislative Council. Tanveer Sait has been named Political Secretary to the Chief Minister.

The approval is significant as the appointments are part of the Congress government's efforts to accommodate party legislators and leaders in boards and corporations.