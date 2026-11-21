BENGALURU: With Karnataka increasing the annual income cap under the Right To Education (RTE) Act in the state from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, stakeholders from both sides of the public-private remain sceptical about the move’s impact.

Most affected by the move, evidently, will be marginalised communities that hitherto held the aspiration of availing private education for their children, but now stand at risk of being sidelined by relatively affluent demographics that do not necessarily need the RTE quota, but will still try to avail it to save money.

“Parents were demanding an increase in this income limit for nearly a decade. The vision of ensuring equal opportunities in education and providing free and compulsory education to every child will be further strengthened,” Education and Literacy Department said.

With the decision, Karnataka effectively becomes the state with the highest RTE cap in the country; the income limit is Rs 6 lakh in Gujarat, and Rs 5 lakh in Delhi, for reference.

As per the RTE Act, state governments bear the fiscal responsibility to reimburse private schools for the fees that would otherwise be applicable to the 25% students, in a given class, that are eligible for the quota.

“This will allow more beneficiaries to be eligible for the quota; state government employees and other relatively affluent demographics will be eligible as well.

So the people who were actually benefitting from the programme will be phased out, considering that an overwhelming majority of the country sits below the poverty line,” said Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka general secretary D Shashi Kumar.