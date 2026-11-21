BENGALURU: With Karnataka increasing the annual income cap under the Right To Education (RTE) Act in the state from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, stakeholders from both sides of the public-private remain sceptical about the move’s impact.
Most affected by the move, evidently, will be marginalised communities that hitherto held the aspiration of availing private education for their children, but now stand at risk of being sidelined by relatively affluent demographics that do not necessarily need the RTE quota, but will still try to avail it to save money.
“Parents were demanding an increase in this income limit for nearly a decade. The vision of ensuring equal opportunities in education and providing free and compulsory education to every child will be further strengthened,” Education and Literacy Department said.
With the decision, Karnataka effectively becomes the state with the highest RTE cap in the country; the income limit is Rs 6 lakh in Gujarat, and Rs 5 lakh in Delhi, for reference.
As per the RTE Act, state governments bear the fiscal responsibility to reimburse private schools for the fees that would otherwise be applicable to the 25% students, in a given class, that are eligible for the quota.
“This will allow more beneficiaries to be eligible for the quota; state government employees and other relatively affluent demographics will be eligible as well.
So the people who were actually benefitting from the programme will be phased out, considering that an overwhelming majority of the country sits below the poverty line,” said Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka general secretary D Shashi Kumar.
Kumar also pointed out that the government will now effectively be spending public money – in terms of reimbursement to private schools – on children whose parents may not need the benefits of the scheme to begin with, besides having to spend money on government schools and the establishment of Karnataka Public Schools in the state.
“The phased out parents will probably still not send their children to government schools, because of obvious problems that exist there like lack of teachers,” he added.
Chief convener of the People's Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education Prof Niranjanaradhya VP, an educationist, pointed out the Supreme Court ruling in 2012, specifically the Society for Unaided Private Schools of Rajasthan.
Union of India ruling, adding that its exemption of unaided minority schools (like Catholic English medium schools) from the scope of Section 12(1)(c) essentially made it redundant, with underprivileged students left with “mediocre” private schools to begin with.
“Why should the state have to pay the full reimbursement to private schools, when the former already accords land, electricity, and other amenities? Private schools should themselves be accountable for the 25%, or at least a negotiated fiscal agreement should be arrived at,” he added.
The educationist, saying that it would be easy to falsify income status and avail RTE benefits, also added that the limit increase – and consequent push to the private education sector – ran contradictory to the state’s positioning of KPSs as elite schools.
“If the KPSs are so great, why send our kids to mediocre private schools?” he asked.