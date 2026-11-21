BENGALURU: The High Grounds police, who have registered an FIR against Ravi Hanj, a US-based author, and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, over the alleged derogatory remarks against Lord Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer, in the book ‘Basava Mantapa’, are in the process of issuing notices to both of them.

On Thursday night, the police had registered an FIR against Hanj, Bhat and others following a complaint by President of Basava Samiti Aravind Jatti. “Notices will be served to those against whom the FIR has been registered. Hanj is said to be abroad.

If they do not reply to the notices, then repeated notices will be served. If they fail to respond to notices, we will take them to custody,” the police said.

CM DK Shivakumar said the government has decided to seize copies of the controversial book ‘Basava Mantapa’ and initiate legal action against all those involved in its publication, irrespective of who is behind it.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said the book was disrespectful to Basavanna, and insulting Basavanna also means insulting Karnataka. “We consider him our cultural ambassador.

His ideology and vision are an inspiration for the entire country. His statues can be seen in Delhi, schools and colleges across the country.