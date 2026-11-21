BENGALURU: KPTCL on Friday announced the launch of India’s first Operational Technology (OT) cyber security programme to protect the state’s power transmission network and grid from cyber threats.

Under the Integrated Secure Infrastructure Solution, KPTCL’s 1,474 substations and six Area Load Despatch Centre locations will be brought under an integrated cyber security framework, said officials.

“Modern substations increasingly depend on digital systems for monitoring, control and operation. Due to which cyber attacks are no longer limited to computers and IT networks, they can also disrupt critical grid operations.

Protecting the transmission infrastructure from threats is the central objective of KPTCL’s new OT cyber security programme,” the officials said.

“Digital control systems have become an integral part of modern power-grid operations. In this increasingly connected environment, cyber security must be treated as an essential component of power infrastructure itself.

This is the first-of-its-kind initiative in India and will further strengthen the security of transmission network,” Energy Minister KJ George said.

The programme deploys OT firewalls, network segmentation, zero trust access and advanced threat-prevention systems and security scanning of all devices, including USB drives, laptops and other removable media.

Centralised monitoring will be undertaken from KPTCL’s Data Centre and Disaster Recovery facilities.

“It is a multi-layered protection system for the OT that directly controls our power transmission network. Bringing the 1,474 substations and six ALDC locations under a unified OT architecture will set a new benchmark for cyber resilience in India’s power transmission sector,” Dr Ram Prasath Manohar, KPTCL Managing Director, said.