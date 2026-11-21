BENGALURU: A 43-year-old woman survived a brutal attack by her live-in partner for nearly three days, remaining locked inside a room of their apartment after he allegedly murdered her 18-year-old son and left her seriously injured.

She was rescued on Thursday night after the apartment owner, accompanied by the police and the woman’s friend, broke open the locked house with the help of a locksmith. She has been admitted to a hospital.

The deceased, Soham Das (18), was an engineering student, while the survivor is Seema Das (43). The accused, BM Sudeep (45), who has been arrested, is a bank employee from Mysuru.

He allegedly attacked Seema, an insurance company staffer, and her son with a knife and a hammer between 9 pm and 11 pm on November 16, killing Soham and leaving Seema injured.

As per the complaint filed by apartment owner B Mallaiah (62), the family had been living at SRRK Tulasi Apartments, Raghavendra Layout in Padmanabhanagar, since October 3, 2024.

The family had reportedly lived in Mysuru before moving to Bengaluru. Sudeep is originally from Mysuru.

Preliminary information suggests that Sudeep suspected Seema of having an illicit relationship with another person, and that is believed to have triggered the attack.

He allegedly picked a quarrel with Seema and her son before assaulting them with the knife and hammer. He subsequently locked Seema inside a room and left the apartment.