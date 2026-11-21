BENGALURU: A 43-year-old woman survived a brutal attack by her live-in partner for nearly three days, remaining locked inside a room of their apartment after he allegedly murdered her 18-year-old son and left her seriously injured.
She was rescued on Thursday night after the apartment owner, accompanied by the police and the woman’s friend, broke open the locked house with the help of a locksmith. She has been admitted to a hospital.
The deceased, Soham Das (18), was an engineering student, while the survivor is Seema Das (43). The accused, BM Sudeep (45), who has been arrested, is a bank employee from Mysuru.
He allegedly attacked Seema, an insurance company staffer, and her son with a knife and a hammer between 9 pm and 11 pm on November 16, killing Soham and leaving Seema injured.
As per the complaint filed by apartment owner B Mallaiah (62), the family had been living at SRRK Tulasi Apartments, Raghavendra Layout in Padmanabhanagar, since October 3, 2024.
The family had reportedly lived in Mysuru before moving to Bengaluru. Sudeep is originally from Mysuru.
Preliminary information suggests that Sudeep suspected Seema of having an illicit relationship with another person, and that is believed to have triggered the attack.
He allegedly picked a quarrel with Seema and her son before assaulting them with the knife and hammer. He subsequently locked Seema inside a room and left the apartment.
Mallaiah told the police that neighbours had complained about frequent quarrels and disturbances in the house over the past six months. He had reportedly advised the family several times to maintain peace and had also asked them to vacate the flat.
Between 9 P.M and 10 P.M on November 16, Mallaiah received calls from neighbours alerting him about a lot of disturbance at the apartment. As he was occupied with office work, he contacted the security guard about an hour later.
The guard reportedly told him that there was no disturbance at that time. On November 19, when Mallaiah visited the apartment, he received no response from inside despite repeated attempts.
Suspecting something was wrong, he approached Banashankari police along with his friends. The police visited the apartment, and neighbours gave them the contact number of Seema’s friend.
The landlord, police personnel and Seema’s friend reached the flat, but found all the doors locked.
They opened the doors around 11 P.M with the help of a locksmith. Upon entering, they noticed bloodstains on the floor and walls. The police found Soham’s body inside the bathroom.
They then heard Seema shouting from inside a locked room. The room door was also opened with the locksmith’s help. Seema, who was injured, was admitted to the hospital.
Seema told the police that Sudeep attacked her and her son with a knife and a hammer on the night of November 16.