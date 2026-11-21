BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Lingayat politics took a curious turn, with Minister MB Patil launching a scathing public attack on two community figures retired DGP and Veerashaiva Mahasabha state president Shankar Bidari, and Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar accusing them of standing with a man who “desecrated” the very soul of their identity.

He said the book insults Basavanna, yet days after a controversial video interview by Ravi Hanj surfaced, Bidari and Baligar attended the book launch.

“They are the Kondi Manchannas of the 21st century,” Patil declared, invoking a historical figure who served alongside Basavanna in the court of Kalachuri king Bijjala II in present-day Basavakalyan in the 12th century.

Former senior IAS officer SM Jaamdaar, coordinator of the Jagathika Lingayat movement, said, “Kondi Manchanna is described as an enemy of Basavanna who carried tales to the king, falsely accusing him of diverting sums from the royal treasury to support Lingayat devotees.’’

According to the tradition, Manchanna fuelled Bijjala’s distrust of Basavanna. The rivalry culminated in a crisis at Kalyana, violence involving the sharanas and Basavanna’s departure from the capital.

In popular Lingayat memory, ‘Kondi Manchanna’ is a symbolic name for a betrayer and internal saboteur.