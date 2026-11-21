BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Rs 16,000 crore allocated for rural development, including roads, is not to fill contractors’ pockets, but to transform villages.

He warned officials against misuse of funds, stating that issues like spending money on good condition roads and issuing bills without construction work have come to his notice. “Not a single rupee from these grants should be misused,’’ he said.

The CM was speaking after launching the CM Rural Road Connection scheme and CM Rural Development scheme on Friday. He said to transform the image of rural areas and upgrade people’s lives, a sum of Rs 16,000 crore has been allocated, of which Rs 10,000 crore will be spent to develop 15,000 km of roads in rural regions and another Rs 6,000 crore to develop panchayats.

Work will include asphalting, upgrading gravel roads and constructing drains. The cost is estimated at Rs 38 lakh to Rs 70 lakh per kilometre, depending on the nature of work. An additional Rs 5,000crore has already been allocated under the Pragati Patha scheme, he said.

The CM instructed officials to maintain quality and transparency, and directed them to document every project through photographs and videos before commencement and after completion.

He instructed them to record the exact geographical coordinates of work sites and warned that no work should be undertaken without following the tender process.

He said progress will be monitored through the Chief Minister’s dashboard. Officials must also share work details through WhatsApp groups at panchayat and district levels, and photographs of their site inspections should be published in local newspapers, he said.

Shivakumar said the government is aiming to distribute 15lakh sites, with 5 lakh in the first phase. Around 9,000 acres have been identified for the purpose.