BENGALURU: Sambhar onions or shallots, widely sold in Karnataka as ‘small onions’, have been selling above Rs 200/kg for the past two weeks, touching Rs 250/kg for a few days around Deepavali. The retail price of regular onions, by comparison, is in the Rs 65-70 range, with wholesale rates at Rs 40-60 a kg.

Ravi Balakrishna, an onion trader at Agricultural Produce Market Committee, said sambhar onions have been selling at consistently high rates because of short supply from production areas.

He attributed the shortage to heavy rain in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where the crop was washed away. Traders say this is the highest price recorded for shallots in about 18 years.

Bengaluru handles about 1,000 tonnes of regular onions a day, against only a few tonnes of sambhar onions, and most of it is sold from City Market. Supply reaches the city from growers in Namakkal and Perambalur in Tamil Nadu, via Hosur.

Traders expect prices to stay high until the next crop arrives in about four weeks from now, around the end of December and early January. Once fresh stocks arrive, if outputs are normal post January, prices are projected to fall by at least Rs 100-130 per kilogram.

Sambhar onion is a niche produce, sold mainly to buyers in Bengaluru and Mysuru, and makes up a small share of the onion trade. It is used in Chettinad-style curries and many culinary preparations of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, especially regular sambhar served with idli.

Restaurants that specialise in South Indian menus using shallots cannot do without them, and have cut their use to 100-250gm in place of 1kg and are making do with regular onions.

Subramanya Holla from the Restaurant Owners’ Association said they hike rates when certain input rates go up.