BENGALURU: “The World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) is trying to rehabilitate Palestinian workers by speaking to various trade unions there. We try to constantly interact with the media to highlight the inconceivable working conditions there,” said Suzan Abdel Salam, a Palestinian social worker who serves as a women’s coordinator at the WFTU.

Salam spoke to TNIE on the sidelines of the two-day Asia-Pacific conference of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), which kicked off on Friday. More than 50 delegates from over 15 countries, including Palestine, Iran, Nepal and Spain, amongst others, participated in the conference.

“It is necessary to tell the truth, on international platforms, about what’s happening in Palestine, as we continue the struggle against the Israeli occupation.

‘Democratic’ countries have shown double standards, and have done nothing to stop the genocide,” Salam remarked, continuing, “Nobody has stepped in to stop the genocide.

The occupation exists not just in Gaza, but the entirety of Palestinian land, including Jerusalem. They treat Palestinians, including women and children, like animals. Where is the United Nations Security Council? Children have to live amid rubble, going to school perhaps three days a week at most.”

Salam underscored that Palestinian visibility on the international stage is crucial. “What we can do is keep invoking the world. The WFTU has representatives from parliamentarians in Europe and the rest of the world, and it is important to keep reaching out through them,” she said.