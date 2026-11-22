HIRIYUR: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the festival advance given to government employees would be doubled from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, and assured them that the government would positively consider their demands concerning the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the National Pension System (NPS).
He also announced a grant of Rs 3 crore for the construction of a government employees’ association building in Hiriyur.
Inaugurating the taluk government employees’ convention, felicitation programme and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at the Government Girls’ Pre-University College in Hiriyur, Shivakumar said the government would hold consultations with the finance department, the cabinet, office-bearers of the Congress and the committee that prepared the party’s election manifesto before taking a decision on the OPS and NPS demands.
Responding to the demand for an increase in the festival advance, Shivakumar announced the decision on the spot. “The pen is in my hand, and I am making a special announcement for Hiriyur.
The festival advance will be increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000,” he said. He said the government had increased the salaries of employees by 27 per cent soon after assuming office and was committed to fulfilling the assurances made in its election manifesto.
Shivakumar also accepted several demands made by the employees’ association, including the construction of an employees’ community hall, renovation of the teachers’ building and resumption of the stalled construction of the employees’ building.
He signed the representations submitted by the association at the venue.
Public Grievance Hearing Programmes Every Month
Shivakumar said all ministers would hold public grievance redressal programmes on two Saturdays every month to address people’s problems.He said he would personally visit two or three places every month to hear public grievances. “It is the respon-sibility of our government to ease people’s suffering and bring about a positive change in their lives,” he said.
World Kannada Conference Next Year
Shivakumar said the state was considering organising a three-day World Kannada Conference next year. “We have already discussed the proposal with colleagues. Kannadigas living abroad are coming together in the name of their language, rising above caste and religious differences. We want to invite them and honour their contribution. The proposal will be discussed in the Cabinet before the programme is finalised,” he said.
Centre Responsible For Fixing Sugarcane Prices
Responding to the Opposition’s criticism that the government was announcing projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in Hiriyur while failing to address the concerns of cane farmers, Shivakumar said, “The Centre has not fixed the price for the last 10 years. But ministers took the initiative and held discussions with factory owners to arrive at a price,” he said.