HIRIYUR: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the festival advance given to government employees would be doubled from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, and assured them that the government would positively consider their demands concerning the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the National Pension System (NPS).

He also announced a grant of Rs 3 crore for the construction of a government employees’ association building in Hiriyur.

Inaugurating the taluk government employees’ convention, felicitation programme and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at the Government Girls’ Pre-University College in Hiriyur, Shivakumar said the government would hold consultations with the finance department, the cabinet, office-bearers of the Congress and the committee that prepared the party’s election manifesto before taking a decision on the OPS and NPS demands.

Responding to the demand for an increase in the festival advance, Shivakumar announced the decision on the spot. “The pen is in my hand, and I am making a special announcement for Hiriyur.

The festival advance will be increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000,” he said. He said the government had increased the salaries of employees by 27 per cent soon after assuming office and was committed to fulfilling the assurances made in its election manifesto.

Shivakumar also accepted several demands made by the employees’ association, including the construction of an employees’ community hall, renovation of the teachers’ building and resumption of the stalled construction of the employees’ building.

He signed the representations submitted by the association at the venue.