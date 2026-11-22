BELAGAVI: Development issues, particularly those concerning North Karnataka, will be given priority during the 10-day winter session of the Karnataka Legislature beginning at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on December 2, Legislative Assembly Speaker GS Patil and Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed said on Saturday.

Assuring meaningful proceedings, the two presiding officers said in a press conference at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Saturday that discussions would focus on finding solutions to regional issues, with both the ruling party and the Opposition being encouraged to work together.

Patil said he had directed officials to address issues that could be resolved at the district and taluk levels before people resorted to protests during the session.

Strict measures would be taken to ensure that the proceedings were not disrupted and that adequate time was devoted to discussions on development.

He said preparations were under way to provide accommodation, food, transport, security, uninterrupted power supply and internet facilities for legislators and others attending the session.

As part of new initiatives, a book fair, yoga sessions and an interactive programme through artificial intelligence for schoolchildren would be organised alongside cultural programmes.

Patil also said there was a proposal to construct a dedicated building on the lines of the Legislators’ Home to provide better accommodation facilities for MLAs. The proposal would be discussed with the Chief Minister before a decision was taken.

He added that the Assembly was planning to hold one meeting of a House committee every month at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to ensure better utilisation of the facility beyond the legislature sessions.

Saleem Ahmed said special attention would be given to issues concerning North Karnataka, apart from discussions on the overall development of the State. Steps would also be taken to improve the attendance of legislators.