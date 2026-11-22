BENGALURU: The Congress high command has approved the names of 18 party leaders for key posts, including chiefs of various boards and corporations, in the state.

Sagar MLA Belur Gopalkrishna has been appointed as government chief whip of the Legislative Assembly and MLC Manjunath Bhandari as chief whip of the Council.

Narasimaraja (Mysuru) MLA Tanveer Sait has been appointed as CM’s political secretary. These leaders were among the strong contenders for cabinet berths.

Anekal MLA B Shivanna has been appointed as chairman of KSPCB, Tiptur MLA K Shadakshari as chairman of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited, Kollegal MLA AR Krishnamurthy as chairman of BMTC, and Raichur Rural (ST) MLA Basanagouda Daddal as chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

Ramdurg MLA PM Ashok Pattan has been made chairman of Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. Sindhanuru MLA Hampanagouda Badarli has been appointed as chairman of Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation, Honnali MLA DG Shanthana Gowda as chairman of Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited, and Tarikere MLA GH Srinivas as chairman of KSTDC.

Bailhongal MLA Mahantesh Koujalagi has been appointed as chairman of Karnataka Road Development Corporation, Bagepalli MLA SN Subbareddy as chairman of MSIL, Navalgund MLA NH Konaraddi as chairman of Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission and Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil as chairman of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporation. These MLAs had also lobbied for cabinet berths.