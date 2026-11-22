BENGALURU: The Congress high command has approved the names of 18 party leaders for key posts, including chiefs of various boards and corporations, in the state.
Sagar MLA Belur Gopalkrishna has been appointed as government chief whip of the Legislative Assembly and MLC Manjunath Bhandari as chief whip of the Council.
Narasimaraja (Mysuru) MLA Tanveer Sait has been appointed as CM’s political secretary. These leaders were among the strong contenders for cabinet berths.
Anekal MLA B Shivanna has been appointed as chairman of KSPCB, Tiptur MLA K Shadakshari as chairman of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited, Kollegal MLA AR Krishnamurthy as chairman of BMTC, and Raichur Rural (ST) MLA Basanagouda Daddal as chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.
Ramdurg MLA PM Ashok Pattan has been made chairman of Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. Sindhanuru MLA Hampanagouda Badarli has been appointed as chairman of Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation, Honnali MLA DG Shanthana Gowda as chairman of Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited, and Tarikere MLA GH Srinivas as chairman of KSTDC.
Bailhongal MLA Mahantesh Koujalagi has been appointed as chairman of Karnataka Road Development Corporation, Bagepalli MLA SN Subbareddy as chairman of MSIL, Navalgund MLA NH Konaraddi as chairman of Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission and Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil as chairman of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporation. These MLAs had also lobbied for cabinet berths.
Congress functionaries Shyam Natekar, HC Lalith Raghav and Subhash Rathore have been appointed as chairpersons of Karnataka Spices Development Board, Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane Limited and Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation, respectively.
This is part of the damage control exercise of the Congress in view of the 2028 Assembly elections.
Tanveer Sait on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over his appointment as political secretary to the chief minister, saying the position does not suit his stature and seniority.
The state government on Saturday appointed chairpersons to various boards and corporations, assigning Sait the post of political secretary to the chief minister.
Sait said the position did not carry significant decision-making powers and that he was not satisfied with the offer. He said he had worked for a long time to strengthen the chief minister politically and had expected a post commensurate with his seniority.
“I was confident that I would be given a position befitting my seniority. However, I have learnt that I have been appointed political secretary to the chief minister. I have not received any official communication from the chief minister’s office so far.
This position is not suitable for me, and I have already conveyed that I was not interested in it. I will decide on my next course of action after hearing from the chief minister,” Sait said.