GADAG: At a time when the traditional sport of dangal (wrestling) was strictly out of bounds for girls, especially for those from rural areas, Sharanappa Beleri, an ex-serviceman and wrestler from Lakkundi, broke this self-imposed rule and started training them in Gadag from 2003 till his death in 2020.

Sharanappa had a dream to build world-class women grapplers. To realise this, he started training young girls at Gadag in 2003. Boys too joined his arena later.

Gadag has now become a centre for dangal with many boys and girls from Bidar, Vijayapura, Ballari, Koppal, Belagavi, Vijayanagar, Haveri, Dharwad and other districts in North Karnataka joining the training centre after Prema Huchchannavar and Shwetha Belagatti created history by bagging national and international awards.

A state-level wrestling tournament held in Gadag in October attracted around 2,500 wrestlers from across Karnataka.

Sharanappa Beleri’s sons Palakshagouda and Prashant, who have won many awards in wrestling, now train boys and girls at the district stadium in Gadag whenever they have free time.

Shwetha Belagatti from Huilgol village, 14 km from Gadag, started training in 2006 despite pressure from her relatives and friends to focus on studies. She has won a gold medal in a state-level event and participated in many national-level events.

Viashnavi Immadiyavar, Renuka, Varalakshmi, Hema, Areefa and Amulya now train for events under 14 and under 17 age categories. “Our coach trains us daily. We have come here to realise our dreams of bringing laurels to Gadag and our villages by winning medals.

We train for three hours twice a day. Boys too train at the stadium along with us,” they said.