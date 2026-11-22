The stage is being set for the next big political showdown between the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar-led Congress and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Political momentum is slowly building up ahead of the Hiriyur assembly bypoll, likely to be announced anytime.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of former MLA and Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar.
It is a battle of prestige for the CM and the opposition alliance. After the Congress’s 4-0 washout in the recent Legislative Council polls under his leadership, Shivakumar is not taking any chances.
In the last few months, he has visited Hiriyur, the central Karnataka town around 160 km northwest of Bengaluru, multiple times, even performing a ‘bhoomi puja’ for development projects and to review the drought-hit areas.
He was also in the town on Saturday to address a massive “Praja Seva” convention. Generally, the ruling party has an advantage in bypolls, and with Congress likely to field Sudhakar’s son, the sympathy factor could help.
Purely in terms of numbers, winning or losing one seat won’t make any difference for the ruling Congress that has a massive majority of 135 MLAs in the 224-member assembly.
However, it is more than the numbers. This will be the first assembly bypoll under Shivakumar’s leadership as the CM. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who played a big role for Congress in the elections for around two decades, has been relegated to the margins after he stepped down from the top post in May this year, although the party appointed him as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Many in Congress and even in the opposition will be keen to know what his role would be in the upcoming bypoll, as it exposes the changing dynamics in the party and signals his involvement in future elections.
It is interesting to see how his followers, especially those from the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) bloc, perceive his announcement of retirement from electoral politics, and the State Government’s handling of the probe into the alleged sting operation against the former CM.
The CM and his party are determined to avoid further embarrassment ahead of the assembly elections and began work on the bypoll as soon as the seat fell vacant. Winning the seat with a decent margin would allow Shivakumar to further assert his authority within the party.
In the bypoll, losing is not an option for CM Shivakumar, who exudes confidence in leading his party’s return to power in the 2028 assembly polls.
The party has its own set of challenges. Even those working with the ruling party admit that the recent steep hike in bus fares, sting operation controversy, and failure to provide substantial drought relief to farmers have not gone down well with the citizens.
They believe there is a negative sentiment against the government. Farmers are unhappy with the Rs 5,000 compensation announced by the state government, and the bus fare hike is negating any goodwill gained by implementing the Shakti Guarantee scheme, allowing free travel for women in state transport corporation buses.
On their part, the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance seems to be riding on the confidence gained from their win in the recent council polls, especially wresting the Congress’s seat in Bengaluru.
Determined to continue the NDA’s winning streak to build momentum against the ruling Congress, the BJP central leadership is showing keen interest in the bypoll.
Earlier this week, Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the Hiriyur bypolls, along with measures to strengthen the NDA alliance in Karnataka to achieve favourable outcomes in the upcoming polls.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra also met Shah and discussed the council poll results among other political developments.
Those privy to Kumaraswamy’s interaction with Amit Shah say the latter was aware of minute details about developments in the state, including the Hiriyur bypolls, and expressed that the NDA’s win in the bypoll would be a roadmap for the 2028 polls in Karnataka.
According to regional party leaders, the NDA leaders in the state have realised the need to work together to take on Congress, and whether the BJP or JDS get the opportunity to contest the bypoll would have little bearing on their long-term strategy.
While the opposition parties are set for a united fight against the Congress, winning a seat in a bypoll may not be easy for them, especially given the context in which the assembly segment is going to poll.
However, it will be an opportunity for both the parties to test their strength, especially given the odds stacked against them in the bypoll, which are much higher than in the general elections.
With his frequent visits to the constituency, the CM has, in a way, launched his campaign to provide a head-start to Congress, while the NDA is slowly gearing up. Once the poll dates are announced, the spotlight will shift to the Hiriyur by-elections as the parties jump into election mode.