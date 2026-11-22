The stage is being set for the next big political showdown between the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar-led Congress and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Political momentum is slowly building up ahead of the Hiriyur assembly bypoll, likely to be announced anytime.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of former MLA and Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar.

It is a battle of prestige for the CM and the opposition alliance. After the Congress’s 4-0 washout in the recent Legislative Council polls under his leadership, Shivakumar is not taking any chances.

In the last few months, he has visited Hiriyur, the central Karnataka town around 160 km northwest of Bengaluru, multiple times, even performing a ‘bhoomi puja’ for development projects and to review the drought-hit areas.

He was also in the town on Saturday to address a massive “Praja Seva” convention. Generally, the ruling party has an advantage in bypolls, and with Congress likely to field Sudhakar’s son, the sympathy factor could help.

Purely in terms of numbers, winning or losing one seat won’t make any difference for the ruling Congress that has a massive majority of 135 MLAs in the 224-member assembly.

However, it is more than the numbers. This will be the first assembly bypoll under Shivakumar’s leadership as the CM. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who played a big role for Congress in the elections for around two decades, has been relegated to the margins after he stepped down from the top post in May this year, although the party appointed him as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).