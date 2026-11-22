HIRIYUR (CHITRADURGA): Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday made a strong political pitch for the Congress ahead of the forthcoming Assembly by-election in Hiriyur, urging voters to support the party and assuring them that the government would prioritise the constituency’s development.

Addressing a large gathering at the Praja Seva Abhiyan, Shivakumar said the government had earmarked more than Rs 2,000 crore for Hiriyur, including for 3,000 houses and 17,434 residential sites.

He said 1,087 acre was identified for site allotment to eligible beneficiaries.

Turning the grievance-redressal programme into a political stage, he said, “We have given you land guarantee, water guarantee and land to you. Now I have come before you to ask for your support.”

He asked the cameramen to capture the public response, saying the BJP and JDS should witness it.

Making an indirect appeal to voters, the CM said he was seeking their support for the Congress and that Hiriyur was as important to him as Kanakapura. He said the government was committed to carrying forward the development vision of late MLA D Sudhakar.

The government was working to bring Upper Bhadra water to Hiriyur and address drought conditions, he said, adding that the five guarantee schemes, along with what he described as guarantees of land, water and livelihood, were aimed at improving people’s lives.

Shivakumar said 30x40 sqft sites would be registered in the names of women from eligible households to strengthen their financial security.

The Praja Seva initiative received 3,737 applications in Chitradurga district in September, of which 2,900 had been resolved. “Public service was a responsibility rooted in honesty, discipline and morality,” he said.