BENGALURU: The state government presented its various schemes and programmes aimed at protecting the rights and ensuring the comprehensive empowerment of persons with disabilities to United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Heba Hagrass during her visit to Bengaluru on November 20 and 21.

An interactive meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday where Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Uma Mahadevan, along with senior officials from various departments, presented a comprehensive report on the state’s achievements and implementation challenges to Hagrass.

In the report, the government highlighted a reservation of 4% in Group A and B posts and 5% in Group C and D posts, with 11,120 persons with disabilities currently employed in government services.

Over 9.77 lakh people have been issued UDID cards, while more than five lakh receive monthly pensions. Over 11 lakh beneficiaries have also been provided free bus passes, it highlighted.