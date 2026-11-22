MADIKERI: The Third Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday sentenced a 32-year-old man to death and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 for murdering a 16-year-old girl in 2024.

Onkarappa MP alias Prakash alias Papu had beheaded the girl from Kumbaragadige village in Somwarpet taluk.

Principal District and Sessions Judge G Surendra delivered the verdict, ruling that the prosecution had proved all charges, including murder and sexual assault.

The victim, US Meena, was murdered on May 9, 2024, shortly after she and her family members celebrated her SSLC examination results.

Onkarappa, a resident of Hammiyala village, had been pressuring Meena’s parents to marry her off to him. An engagement ceremony was held on the evening of May 9.

After social welfare officials learnt about the girl’s engagement, they instructed the parents of Onkarappa and Meena to wait till she turned 18 for the wedding.

Enraged by the intervention of the officials, Onkarappa assaulted Meena and her family members. When Meena and her mother left home to file a police complaint, Onkarappa followed them and attacked them with a machete.

He later fled with Meena’s severed head. Her mother suffered serious injuries in the attack.