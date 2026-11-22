BENGALURU: RDPR Minister and All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha president Eshwar Khandre on Saturday welcomed the detention of Ravi Hanj, author of the controversial book Basava Mantapa, and called for him to be charge sheeted and action taken strictly as per law.

Khandre stressed that no one can tolerate slanderous or defamatory statements against Basavanna. “I congratulate Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the action against Hanj,” he said.

Amid the escalating controversy over alleged derogatory remarks in the book against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, Khandre strongly condemned its publication and demanded confiscation of the books along with legal action against the author.

He described Basavanna as a great humanitarian who fought for equality, noting that the Sharanas introduced the concept of democracy and that Basavanna’s ideals remain worth emulating even today.

The minister’s remarks come a day after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that the state Cabinet had unanimously decided to confiscate Basava Mantapa. He noted that the Basava Samiti had written to him on the matter, which was discussed at length.