BENGALURU: Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashoka said only Congress workers were benefiting from the government’s Bharat Jodo Yojana, claiming that instructions were issued not to include members of other parties. Under the Bharat Jodo Yojana, Rs 10 lakh is being given to every ward in Bengaluru.

It is a Congress programme, and ministers have given instructions that BJP and JDS members should not be in the committees of this scheme, he alleged.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said misusing taxpayers’ money is a betrayal of the state.

Though ASHA workers are protesting, their honorarium has not been increased, and money has not been given to garbage contractors, he alleged.

The BJP leader also said staff at Namma Clinics, started during the BJP period to provide better health facilities for the poor, have not been paid salaries for four months.

Ashoka said protests against price rise will be held in all assembly constituencies on November 23, 24, and 25.