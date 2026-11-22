BENGALURU: With both the BJP and JDS staking claim to contest the Hiriyur Assembly by-election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to play a decisive role in resolving the competing demands, following separate meetings with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP state president BY Vijayendra in New Delhi.

The consultations assume significance as the choice of the alliance candidate could have implications for seat-sharing arrangements between the two parties in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Hiriyur is emerging as an early test of the NDA’s ability to accommodate the political interests of its partners, while presenting a united front against the Congress.

Kumaraswamy, who met Shah two days before Vijayendra, said they discussed political developments in Karnataka, including the Hiriyur by-election. Shah had offered guidance on strengthening the NDA in the State and improving its electoral performance in the coming election, he said.

Vijayendra is understood to have presented a detailed assessment of the constituency, including the BJP’s traditional vote base, the Siddaramaiah factor and influence of the Kadu Golla backward class community, which has a sizable voter base.

Acknowledging the JDS’s claim to the seat, Vijayendra said its demand was natural but maintained that the final decision would rest with the party leadership.

“Winning the election is our determination. There is no prestige issue over the ticket. The election is a prestige battle for us. The high command will take the final decision after discussions,” he said.

Following his Delhi visit, Vijayendra on Saturday met Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru.