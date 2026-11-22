MYSURU: After running from pillar to post and petitioning authorities to repair a badly damaged road, a farmer from HD Kote, convinced that his appeals would go unanswered, decided to take matters into his own hands. His initiative soon inspired villagers to contribute money and resources, turning an individual effort into a community-driven project.

S Nagabhushana took up the repair of a three-kilometre stretch from Hale Hyrige village to the road adjacent to the Kapila river. The stretch, riddled with potholes and severely damaged for years, served as a vital link for several villages in the taluk.

The road had remained largely unused for years due to its poor condition. Despite repeated appeals to officials and elected representatives, no repairs were undertaken.

Nagabhushana, who hails from Jalamangala village in Ramanagara taluk of South Bengaluru, sold his agricultural land due to a lack of irrigation facilities and purchased five acres of farmland in HD Kote six months ago.

However, he was dismayed to find that the road adjacent to his newly acquired farmland was in such a poor condition that vehicles could barely navigate it.

He approached the Gram Panchayat office, seeking repairs. But officials maintained that the 50-foot-wide road belonged to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL).

Nagabhushana subsequently submitted several applications to the authorities, requesting that the road be repaired.

With no favourable response, he decided to undertake the work himself.

Speaking to TNIE, Nagabhushana said travelling along the three-kilometre stretch had become an ordeal, with vehicles taking more than three hours to negotiate the damaged road.

“The road was badly damaged, and people preferred walking along the stretch rather than taking their vehicles. I was disappointed when I saw its condition.