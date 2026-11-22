MYSURU: After running from pillar to post and petitioning authorities to repair a badly damaged road, a farmer from HD Kote, convinced that his appeals would go unanswered, decided to take matters into his own hands. His initiative soon inspired villagers to contribute money and resources, turning an individual effort into a community-driven project.
S Nagabhushana took up the repair of a three-kilometre stretch from Hale Hyrige village to the road adjacent to the Kapila river. The stretch, riddled with potholes and severely damaged for years, served as a vital link for several villages in the taluk.
The road had remained largely unused for years due to its poor condition. Despite repeated appeals to officials and elected representatives, no repairs were undertaken.
Nagabhushana, who hails from Jalamangala village in Ramanagara taluk of South Bengaluru, sold his agricultural land due to a lack of irrigation facilities and purchased five acres of farmland in HD Kote six months ago.
However, he was dismayed to find that the road adjacent to his newly acquired farmland was in such a poor condition that vehicles could barely navigate it.
He approached the Gram Panchayat office, seeking repairs. But officials maintained that the 50-foot-wide road belonged to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL).
Nagabhushana subsequently submitted several applications to the authorities, requesting that the road be repaired.
With no favourable response, he decided to undertake the work himself.
Speaking to TNIE, Nagabhushana said travelling along the three-kilometre stretch had become an ordeal, with vehicles taking more than three hours to negotiate the damaged road.
“The road was badly damaged, and people preferred walking along the stretch rather than taking their vehicles. I was disappointed when I saw its condition.
Finally, one day, I hired an earthmover and levelled the road by filling the potholes. Interestingly, when villagers saw me repairing it, they gradually began supporting my efforts by contributing financially. It soon became a community effort,” he said.
Nagabhushana said a villager, Basavaraju, was the first to appreciate his initiative and contribute Rs 10,000 towards the repairs. Later, Gram Panchayat vice-president Anil Kumar contributed Rs 15,000 and sent a tractor to transport soil.
Encouraged by the support, Nagabhushana formed a group called the ’Hale Hyrige Rasteya Durasti Team’ and brought villagers together to coordinate the work. A nearby resort contributed Rs 50,000, while farmers pooled in money according to their financial capacity.
“With the money contributed by villagers and Rs 2 lakh from my own pocket, I procured 40 truckloads of gravel stones for the road. Another 60 tipper loads of gravel sand were laid, and a road roller was used to complete the work.
Villagers can now travel along the stretch comfortably in their vehicles. The entire work took nearly a month,” he added.
Nagabhushana said farmers in the region cultivate paddy, coconut, ginger, banana and other commercial crops, making road connectivity crucial for transporting agricultural produce.
He also stressed the need to widen the road and repair the irrigation infrastructure in the area. The canal pipes, constructed more than 30 years ago, have deteriorated, while the lack of regular maintenance has compounded farmers’ difficulties.
“The road needs to be widened, and the damaged canal pipes must be repaired. I plan to take up road-widening and canal repair work during the summer with the support of villagers, even without government assistance,” he said.
BIG BOOST FOR VILLAGE ECONOMY
The road repair has not only encouraged farmers to expand cultivation but has also significantly increased the value of agricultural land in the area. Nagabhushana said the price of agricultural land, which was around Rs 40 lakh per acre before the road was improved, has now risen to nearly Rs 70 lakh per acre.
Farmers are also able to transport manure to their fields in trucks, improving agricultural operations and helping them achieve better yields and higher incomes.
SMOOTH AS SILK
Farmer Basavaraju had long wanted to take up sericulture on his farm but had kept the plan on hold for several years due to poor road connectivity. Following the repair of the road, he constructed a silkworm rearing house on his farm and has now begun sericulture activities.
Several other farmers have also been encouraged to take up sericulture and cultivate mulberry on their lands.