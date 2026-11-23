KALABURAGI: Yadgir’district has recorded 18 child marriages in a span of seven months between April and October this year.

According to the statistics available with TNIE, Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district recorded the highest number of child marriages (seven) Yadgir taluk recorded four child marriages, Shahapur three,two in Shorapur taluk and one each in Hunasagi and Wadagera taluks. Cases have been registered against all the child marriages.

According to official sources, complaints of preparations for 89 child marriages were received by the authorities in the last seven months, 71 child marriages were prevented and 18 child marriages took place by the time child marriage prevention authorities reached the spot, sources added.

Sources further said 13 child marriages were solemnised in Yadgir district from April-2025 to March-2026.

Last year, Gurmitkal recorded the highest of five child marriages, followed by Yadgir taluk (four), Shahapur (two), one child marriage each in Hunasagi and Wadagera taluk.

Also, 177 complaints were received by the child helpline in Yadgir district in 2025-26 and of them, the officials prevented 164 child marriages.

Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharanaprakash Patil, who is also Yadgir district in-charge, said that the issue was discussed in the previous KDP Meeting in Yadgir.

The minister said that he has instructed Yadgir Deputy Commissioner to constantly monitor the issue and launch programmes to create awareness on the ill effects of child marriages among the public.

Dr Sharanaprakash said he has asked all the departments concerned to act in coordination and take action on those who violate the law.