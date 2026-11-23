BENGALURU: Basava-oriented organisations staged protests in Bengaluru and several other parts of Karnataka against author Ravi Hanj alias Ravi Hanjagimath and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat.

They accused the two of defaming and insulting the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in the book Basava Mantapa. In Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar, Basava followers carried banners and raised slogans demanding stern action against Hanj and Bhat.

They alleged that the two had slandered Basavanna, regarded as a cultural icon of Karnataka, and accused him of misdeeds. The organiser Chandramouli Lingayat who called this protest against Ravi Hanjagimath for his derogatory remarks about Vishwaguru Basavanna on Sunday at the Basavanna Statue, West of Chord Road, Rajajinagar at about 1 pm on Sunday,

“We want both of them Hanjagimath and Bhat arrested immediately.’’ He said, “We are protesting against statements of Ravi Hanj alias Ravi Hanjagimath that disparage Basavanna’s personality, principles and ideals, and the invaluable contributions he made to society. We called for this protest to express unity for the dignity of Basavanna and for the self-respect of the Sharana culture.”