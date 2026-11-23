BENGALURU: The controversy surrounding author Ravi Hanj’s book ‘Basava Mantapa’, which allegedly contains derogatory references to 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, has given the Congress government in Karnataka an opportunity to reinforce its political connect with the influential Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.
The swift action against the author and the Cabinet decision to confiscate the book have sent out a political signal that the government led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is sensitive to the sentiments of the community.
The response is also being seen as an attempt to counter the BJP-JDS narrative that the Congress has betrayed the community. RDPR Minister Eshwar Khandre also proved proactive being the president of Akhila Bharata Veerashiva Lingayath Mahasabha in ensuring the swift action through a Cabinet decision.
The Congress has sought to build its credentials on Basavanna’s legacy. On January 31, 2024, the then Siddaramaiah-led government declared Basavanna the cultural icon of Karnataka and made it mandatory to display his portrait in government offices. The latest controversy has provided another opportunity to reinforce that association.
“Basavanna’s devotees have reposed faith in the Congress government led by DK Shivakumar because of the immediate action taken against the author. The book has hurt their sentiments, and the government’s response has reassured them that their concerns are being taken seriously,” said Veerashaiva Mahasabha functionary Renuka Prasanna.
The political significance of the issue lies in the BJP and JDS’ efforts to expand their influence among the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. The Opposition has repeatedly accused the Congress of attempting to divide the community by backing the demand for separate religious status during Siddaramaiah’s previous tenure as CM in 2018.
While Veerashaivas and Lingayats have historically represented distinct religious and ideological positions, as alleged by some critics, the demand was eventually pursued under a common identity, seeking separate religious minority status for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. The then minister MB Patil was among the prominent proponents of the demand.
The latest controversy has also revived memories of earlier disputes over publications allegedly denigrating Basavanna and the Vachana tradition. Community leaders point to the controversies involving Mate Mahadevi’s writings, Vachana Ankita, PV Narayana’s Dharmakarana, and Anudeva Horaganavanu of Banjagere Jayaprakash in 2007.
They argue that some of these issues involved prolonged protests and legal battles before action was initiated. In contrast, the government acted within days in the present case. Following the release of ‘Basava Mantapa’ on November 15, the Cabinet decided to confiscate the book and initiate criminal proceedings against its author and publisher.
The government’s response also comes amid efforts by Shivakumar to strengthen his relationship with the bureaucracy and various social groups. Sources pointed to his meeting with senior IAS and IPS officers of the community soon after taking charge as CM as part of an effort to build confidence within the administration.
Meanwhile, retired IAS officer and Rashtreeya Basavadal functionary SM Jamadar has alleged that the RSS was behind the publication, a claim that remains to be established. The Mahasabha is also likely to approach Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who has frequently targeted the RSS, seeking further action in the matter.
For the Congress, the controversy offers an opportunity to project itself as a defender of Basavanna’s ideals and the sentiments of his followers. Whether this translates into lasting political support, however, will depend on the government’s ability to sustain its engagement with the community beyond the immediate controversy, observed political analysts.