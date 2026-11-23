BENGALURU: The controversy surrounding author Ravi Hanj’s book ‘Basava Mantapa’, which allegedly contains derogatory references to 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, has given the Congress government in Karnataka an opportunity to reinforce its political connect with the influential Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

The swift action against the author and the Cabinet decision to confiscate the book have sent out a political signal that the government led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is sensitive to the sentiments of the community.

The response is also being seen as an attempt to counter the BJP-JDS narrative that the Congress has betrayed the community. RDPR Minister Eshwar Khandre also proved proactive being the president of Akhila Bharata Veerashiva Lingayath Mahasabha in ensuring the swift action through a Cabinet decision.

The Congress has sought to build its credentials on Basavanna’s legacy. On January 31, 2024, the then Siddaramaiah-led government declared Basavanna the cultural icon of Karnataka and made it mandatory to display his portrait in government offices. The latest controversy has provided another opportunity to reinforce that association.

“Basavanna’s devotees have reposed faith in the Congress government led by DK Shivakumar because of the immediate action taken against the author. The book has hurt their sentiments, and the government’s response has reassured them that their concerns are being taken seriously,” said Veerashaiva Mahasabha functionary Renuka Prasanna.

The political significance of the issue lies in the BJP and JDS’ efforts to expand their influence among the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. The Opposition has repeatedly accused the Congress of attempting to divide the community by backing the demand for separate religious status during Siddaramaiah’s previous tenure as CM in 2018.