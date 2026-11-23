MANGALURU: For the people of Kuru island, near popular Maravanthe beach in Byndoor taluk in Udupi district, education, health and other everyday services lie on the mainland, a boat ride away. Due to lack of proper transport facilities and even a bridge across the Sowparnika river, residents are slowly moving out to the mainland.

Kuru island, which falls under Nada Gram Panchayat, had around 15 families earlier, but due to lack of proper transport facilities many sold their properties and moved out. At present, only seven families live here and the population is just 34.

The island is about 1.5km from Nada GP and 1km from the mainland areas of Padukone and Maravanthe, and there is no mode of transport available other than small boats owned by the residents themselves. It takes them 10-15 minutes to commute to the mainland.

For residents, life revolves around their small boats. Children and young people use boats to go to school, college and work to and from the island. For health emergencies too, the boats are the only way out. There were two government schools but both were shut down as student strength gradually reduced. A resident said the only functional school was shut in 2002, due to lack of students. The island has drinking water and electricity facilities.

Residents here live off agriculture and dairy farming, and grow rice and vegetables. “The island covers about 40 acres and has around 4,000 coconut trees, and some families have continued paddy cultivation and dairy farming. The total population of the island has come down to 34 from 120,” an island dweller said.