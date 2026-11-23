MANGALURU: For the people of Kuru island, near popular Maravanthe beach in Byndoor taluk in Udupi district, education, health and other everyday services lie on the mainland, a boat ride away. Due to lack of proper transport facilities and even a bridge across the Sowparnika river, residents are slowly moving out to the mainland.
Kuru island, which falls under Nada Gram Panchayat, had around 15 families earlier, but due to lack of proper transport facilities many sold their properties and moved out. At present, only seven families live here and the population is just 34.
The island is about 1.5km from Nada GP and 1km from the mainland areas of Padukone and Maravanthe, and there is no mode of transport available other than small boats owned by the residents themselves. It takes them 10-15 minutes to commute to the mainland.
For residents, life revolves around their small boats. Children and young people use boats to go to school, college and work to and from the island. For health emergencies too, the boats are the only way out. There were two government schools but both were shut down as student strength gradually reduced. A resident said the only functional school was shut in 2002, due to lack of students. The island has drinking water and electricity facilities.
Residents here live off agriculture and dairy farming, and grow rice and vegetables. “The island covers about 40 acres and has around 4,000 coconut trees, and some families have continued paddy cultivation and dairy farming. The total population of the island has come down to 34 from 120,” an island dweller said.
There are also murmurs among residents that some of the properties sold are for Shivamogga BJP MP Raghavendra; Byndoor comes under his constituency. “There is information that properties on the island are being bought by the MP to put up a resort or for some other purpose,” said one resident who did not wish to be named.
We risk our lives to commute in boats: Residents
Residents say they risk their lives to commute in boats when the Sowparnika river is in full flow during the rainy season. Their only demand is that the government should build a bridge. “We have been submitting a memorandum to the local MLA and district authorities asking for a bridge to be built across the Sowparnika river for ease of access between our island and the mainland, but so far there has been no response,” said Ramachandra Hebbar, a resident.
Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole has conveyed to the islanders that there is a plan for a hanging bridge to connect the island, with Public Works Department officials already visiting the island and conducting a survey. Construction of a bridge is not feasible, so there are looking at building a hanging bridge, he has said.