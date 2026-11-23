BENGALURU: The sharp drop in temperatures in Karnataka— with minimum temperatures touching single digits in some places— has brought cheer to farmers, raising hopes of a better rabi harvest after a distressing kharif season. Agriculture experts said the fall in atmospheric temperature was leading to dew formation, which could provide moisture and benefit standing crops.
This year both the southwest and northeast monsoons saw deficit record. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), Karnataka recorded an actual rainfall of 551 mm as against normal rainfall of 852 mm and classified under deficit category. As many as 30 districts. Even in the northeast monsoon rainfall from Octobver 1 till date, Karnataka has recorded 90mm rainfall as against 165 mm.
Prof MB Rajegowda, agrometeorologist and former Registrar of the University of Agricultural Sciences, said the dip in temperature was beneficial to farmers. “Sowing for the rabi season would have begun in October. The drop in temperature will help retain moisture and dew on the topsoil, which, in turn, generates water vapour and creates favourable conditions for crop growth.
Farmers who are already distressed due to a severe rainfall deficit will get some relief from the prevailing weather conditions,” he said. Farmers in several north Karnataka districts and parts of south Karnataka who have sown chickpea, jowar, fodder maize and green gram are likely to benefit from the current weather conditions, he added. The favourable weather has raised hopes among farmers who suffered crop losses during the Kharif season.
For the last few days, the temperature is dropping. Kittur Karnataka is witnessing lower minimum temperature compared to other districts in the states. Though many of the districts including Bagalako, Belgavai, Tumakuru, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Davanagere, Bengaluru Rural and Ballari are recording minimum temperature of 12 degree to 14 degrees Celsius, some of the taluks from these districts are seeing 7 to 9 degrees Celsius.
GS Srinivasa Reddy, former director, KSNDMC, said when its not raining, there will be no clouds and that leads to clear sky. This eventually makes atmosphere to witness lesser temperature. The cold wind will blow from north to south. “There is severe deficit in the northeast monsoon period too. In southwest monsoon, though there was severe deficit, soil was not saturated in many parts of the north Karnataka. The black soil also has the nature to saturate soil even with less rains. The mist that turns water vapour will help,’’he said.
Cities (Min temp in deg C)
Belagavi 12.9
Tumakuru 13.3
Bagalkot 13.8
Haveri 14.2
Gadag 14.2
Dharwad 14.4