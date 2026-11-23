BENGALURU: The sharp drop in temperatures in Karnataka— with minimum temperatures touching single digits in some places— has brought cheer to farmers, raising hopes of a better rabi harvest after a distressing kharif season. Agriculture experts said the fall in atmospheric temperature was leading to dew formation, which could provide moisture and benefit standing crops.

This year both the southwest and northeast monsoons saw deficit record. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), Karnataka recorded an actual rainfall of 551 mm as against normal rainfall of 852 mm and classified under deficit category. As many as 30 districts. Even in the northeast monsoon rainfall from Octobver 1 till date, Karnataka has recorded 90mm rainfall as against 165 mm.

Prof MB Rajegowda, agrometeorologist and former Registrar of the University of Agricultural Sciences, said the dip in temperature was beneficial to farmers. “Sowing for the rabi season would have begun in October. The drop in temperature will help retain moisture and dew on the topsoil, which, in turn, generates water vapour and creates favourable conditions for crop growth.