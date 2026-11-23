KOPPAL: Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has been accused of behaving inappropriately with the president of the SDMC coordination committee, Devaraj Kinnal, who had approached him to submit a petition over delays in distributing shoes, socks and textbooks to government schoolchildren.

A video of the incident, which took place in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Koppal, has gone viral on social media, triggering criticism of the minister’s conduct. Two days ago, Bangarappa had visited Koppal and chaired a meeting on the progress of the department.

“We had approached to submit a petition regarding the delay in distributing shoes, socks and textbooks. However, the minister refused to accept the petition and behaved inappropriately with us. He should apologise publicly. Otherwise, we will protests and gherao the minister wherever he goes,” Kinnal said.

The minister allegedly said, “Who the hell is going to provide them? If you are not in a position to ask properly, you should keep quiet.” According to the SDMC forum, Bangarappa said that Kinnala lacked competence.

The forum has also released a statement of condemnation against the minister. “Kinnala, who belongs to the Dalit community, sought to bring attention to two issues: the first was that, despite the academic year nearing its end, children have yet to receive their shoes, socks, and textbooks, and the second was the forum’s opposition to the move to hand over government schools to private entities for adoption,” the statement read.

“Article 21A of the Constitution guarantees free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14 as a fundamental right. At least three-fourths of the committee’s members must be parents or guardians of the children. It is the duty of this committee to oversee the functioning of the school and the utilisation of its grants,” the statement read.