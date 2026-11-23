BENGALURU: The indefinite overnight protest by ASHA workers at Freedom Park entered its sixth day on Sunday, demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000.

Association state vice-president Rama TC criticised Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s appeal for more time, saying workers had waited 18 months for the government to honour its January 2025 promise of Rs 10,000, made by then CM Siddaramaiah.

The association said it had approached the government repeatedly, including a meeting with the then Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during the December 2025 Belagavi session, and another with the current minister UT Khader on August 18, 2026.

Rejecting allegations of organisational pressure, it said representatives from all 31 districts had collectively decided to launch the agitation. The association said the government should not cite demands from other worker groups to delay its decision.

Kannada actor Karunya Ram visited the protest venue and expressed solidarity. She pledged to stand by them until their demands were met and donated rice, biscuits and water bottles.

Indiramma, from the Gani-badhita Parisara Mattu Jana Badukina Punashchetana Horata Samiti in Tumakuru, challenged political representatives to live for a day on the remuneration paid to ASHA workers.

Yogananda, a member of the Right to Education (RTE) Committee, criticised the government for not taking a clear decision even after six days of protest.

Jyothi Ananthasubba Rao, president of the KSRTC staff and workers union, accused the government of neglecting ASHA workers despite claiming to support women and said they would continue protesting until their demands were fulfilled.