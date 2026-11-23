BENGALURU: THE Karnataka State Travel Operators Association has urged the State Government to conduct a comprehensive assessment of Bengaluru’s road capacity, public transport infrastructure, parking facilities and environmental impact before allowing large commercial taxi fleets, including Vietnam-based Green SM, and bike taxi services to expand operations in the city.

In a representation to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, association president K Radhakrishna Holla said decisions on new transport services should be based on the city’s overall mobility requirements and should not be limited to vehicle registration and companies’ business proposals. He called for transparent and uniform regulations for both domestic and foreign-funded companies.

Referring to the High Court of Karnataka’s January 23, 2026, judgment on bike taxis, the association said applications for motorcycle registration as transport vehicles and contract carriage permits must be examined in accordance with law. It also called for compliance with applicable permit conditions and aggregator licensing requirements.

The association sought coordinated assessments by the Transport Department, Urban Development Department (UDD), Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), Home Department and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). These should examine travel demand, active vehicle numbers, road and junction capacity, parking, traffic safety and existing public transport services, it said.