BENGALURU: Karnataka has the highest elephant population in India. This is not just a matter of pride, but also a grave concern. The state does not have enough space to house the long ranging pachyderms or the right solutions to address the rising man-elephant conflict.
A testimony of this is the death of two people in Belur taluk in Hassan on November 14 and 15, and another on November 19 in Chikkamagaluru. Since August, Hassan has recorded four human deaths. With rising anger among people, the state government has issued an order for the capture and relocation of elephants.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Kumar Pushkar on November 16 issued an order to the Hassan Deputy Conservator of Forests to capture elephants which were causing trouble and were involved in conflict and human deaths. The order stated that a maximum of 10 elephants be captured and relocated.
It was initially decided to relocate the captured elephants to Bhadra Tiger Reserve, which is the nearest. But after news spread that elephants termed as ‘rogues’ were being shifted from Belur to Bhadra, locals around forest patches and from Chikkamagaluru division staged a protest, demanding the elephants be shifted elsewhere or it will only intensify the existing man-animal conflict in the region.
This forced Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Ramalinga Reddy and foresters to hold meetings with all stakeholders to find a suitable location to house the captured elephants in other conducive habitats.
Operation Gaja
The state forest department has launched ‘Operation Gaja’ in Hassan. It is a coordinated public-safety and wildlife-management mission, and not a routine exercise to move elephants outside an administrative boundary.
On November 18 and 19, the forest department captured two tuskers – of them, a 35-year-old tusker was shifted to Mathigodu elephant camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, and a 15-year-old was relocated to Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the wild, after being radio-collared.
For Operation Gaja, 465 people have been deployed, including foresters, guards, range forest officers, deputy conservator of forests, wildlife experts, members of elephant task force, mahouts, kawadis and a team of 50 police officials. The department is also utilising 15 kumki elephants, which are trained for elephant capture operations.
“Since there is no continuous forest patch and the region houses vast areas of agricultural fields and coffee estates, the elephants have made the region their home. The focus was the capture and relocation of the two elephants involved in the death of two people. We are also identifying other problematic elephants, particularly tuskers, that need to be shifted,” said a forest official from Belur.
The forest department has also decided to conduct a massive elephant drive operation, and shift 56 elephants housed in the coffee estates of Belur and other surrounding areas to Bhadra. The department has divided these 56 elephants into six herds. The first is a herd of eight elephants, the second herd has 20, the third 10, fourth seven, the fifth is the smallest with four, and the sixth has seven elephants.
As per the report prepared by the Project Elephant team, “these herds will be driven from the Hassan-Belur landscape towards Bhadra, drawing upon historical radio-collar data, forest connectivity, land use, terrain, water sources and possible staging areas.”
NUMBERS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES
Karnataka’s forest landscape is spread across 43,382 sqkm (21% of state’s land cover). As per the ‘Status of Elephants in India: DNA-Based Synchronous All India Population Estimation of Elephants (SAIEE)’ report released in October 2025, Karnataka houses 6,013 elephants. Their number is said to have increased to 6,395 in 2026; however, the final estimation report is awaited.
As per the 2025 Census report, the country as a whole has 22,446 elephants and the Western Ghats region, comprising Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, houses 11,934 elephants.
According to forest department data, since 2019, Hassan region (Sakleshpur, Yeslur, Alur and Belur) houses around 86 elephants. These include tuskers, females, calves, juveniles and sub-adults. Belur alone has around 56 elephants, Yeslur 30 and Alur has one. There are currently no elephants in Sakleshpur, as per department data.
WHAT WAS DONE IN THE PAST
In 1987, a mass elephant relocation programme was done in Belur. Nineteen elephants were relocated to other parts of the state. But this gap was immediately occupied by elephants wandering in from Kodagu
In 2013-14, 24 elephants were captured in the second and largest-ever elephant capture and relocation operation, including the now stopped ‘Khedda operation’. While some were sent to elephant camps, others were released in the wild
In an operation in 2018-19, only a few were captured and relocated. In 2018-19, following High Court and Supreme Court directions, a special committee was formed, comprising chief wildlife wardens from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with elephant experts, lawyers and other experts.
They conducted a detailed study and submitted a report stating that the region of Alur, Belur and surrounding areas in not conducive as a coexisting zone for humans and elephants
WHAT IS THE SOLUTION
BK Singh, retired principal chief conservator of forests, said: “There is no permanent solution to the problem. Relocation is a temporary solution. In 2013-14, foresters took one year to capture and relocate elephants from Bhadra to Kollegal, MM Hills, but in six months all of them returned to Belur. The long-term solution is clearing encroachments, restoring corridors and protecting habitat, but no one is doing this, including foresters and politicians.”
Another team of experts advocates temporary sterilization of elephants housed in coffee estates. But due to legal implications and lack of will, it is not being implemented. They said this is a slow impact solution, but an effective one. “The government and the forest department are unable to take a decision which will help solve the problem to a large extent in Hassan and Kodagu,” an expert said, adding that scientific rail barricading is needed.
What is presently being done is unscientific rail barricading, he added. “In case of Hassan itself, a 35-km rail barricade has been created from Alur to Hassan. Rail barricades, solar fencing, EPTs and all other forms of barricades have been done around forest areas. This has trapped the elephants. There is also no coordination between foresters in different divisions during barricading, and during elephant drive operations.
Elephants are now seen being chased and driven all year round from one division to the other. This has angered them and has led to a rise in human deaths, most of them being labourers and farmers. Instead of knee-jerk reactions, there is an urgent need for interdepartmental and inter-state coordination to address the elephant menace,” admitted a senior forest official.
WHAT TRIGGERED THE PROBLEM
Experts said the conflict is an old problem in this region. While some blame improper planning and coordination among foresters, others point to government neglect and lack of foresight. A forester from Hassan said, “Earlier, elephants used the Hemavathi backwaters to travel distances, which was also their movement path.
But after the reservoir was constructed, their green pastures were divided and so were the elephants. The Kattepura forest was a contiguous forest patch connecting Kodagu to Hassan, which was broken. Then came rail barricades, which further divided their path and disturbed their movement.” Girish added that barricading Sakleshpur area has hindered elephant movement which has been chaotic since the past 15 years.
He said this intensified when work started on the Yettinahole project from 2010-11. The digging of trenches forced elephants to look for other paths. A member of the State Board for Wildlife said that earlier, Bhadra was connected to Umblebailu and Shettihalli in Shivamogga, and also towards Anshi and Dandeli. But the unplanned creation of EPTs and trenches by wildlife and territorial forest divisions has divided their path.
“Coffee estates in this region of Hassan and parts of Kodagu have become safe and tempo-rary havens. But it is not their habitat. These estates, conne-cted to forests, can only prov-ide temporary shelter, but no fodder. To ensure there are no conflicts, continuous forest patches are needed, but which are broken for colonization, roads and other civil projects. This has reduced the space for movement of elephants, locki-ng them and only intensifying the conflict. Population on both sides has increased,” admitted the forester.
IS RELOCATION AND SHIFTING POSSIBLE?
Experts are not convinced with the idea of driving elephants over such a long distance. An official said: “It is a difficult challenge the department has taken upon itself. We take up elephant drive operations, but it’s challenging. This is because elephants run amok, people and even elephants get injured. Here they are talking of driving 56. and that too a long distance, through human settlements.
Elephants can run anywhere, frightened calves are even more dangerous, for this provokes the entire herd.” DV Girish, Managing Trustee, Bhadra Wildlife Conservation Trust, has questioned how the operation will be carried out. “Driving 56 elephants is no small task. Where are the people and how many have been deployed? The distance from Arehalli to Bhadra is around 80km by road. In other patches, the terrain is mountainous,” said Girish. He said that last year, elephants travelled up to Mudigere, Balehonnur, Belur and Sangameshwarapete.
But since there were elephant-proof trenches after Sangameshwarapete, they could not travel further. Elephants also come to Indavara, which is around 3km from villages near the Chikkamagaluru forest. Experts said the forest department has been unable to identify a clear route to drive the elephants. They will either have to use Honnalla Main Road, which is a well-tarred 8ft road used by heavy vehicles, particularly those carrying elephants for relocation operations.
Else, the staffers will have to use Sangameshwarapete Road, which passes through Hebbe forest range, but has heavy human habitation. The other route is driving the elephants through the Bhadra river. But the river’s entry points have been blocked from the road side. The forest department has dug trenches and put up other barricades which also forced elephants to visit fields and village areas in search of water.