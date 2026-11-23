KALABURAGI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in BJP’s ‘Save Democracy, Eliminate Chaos’ Padayatra in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said former MLC Arun Shahapur on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi, Shahapur said the BJP is organising the Padayatra to counter the allegations of opposition parties (Congress and its allies) against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters list.

Shahapur said the BJP will organise a campaign titled ‘Save Democracy, Eliminate Chaos’. As part of it, Padayatras (foot marches) will be held at 25 locations across the nation, Shahapur said.

One Padayatra and a public meeting is scheduled to be held in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. It will commence at 3 pm from Nagarareshwara School in the Ganj area and proceed to Jagat Circle. Around 15,000 party workers are expected to participate in the march.

After the conclusion of the Padayatra, a massive public meeting will be organised at Jagat Circle, Shahapur said. He said the event will be attended by state-level leaders, including BJP State President BY Vijayendra, as well as divisional and district-level leaders.

Shahapur further said that the BJP will organise Padayatras in every district headquarters across the state.