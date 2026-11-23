BENGALURU: At the two-day deliberations of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) Asia Pacific Regional Conference in Bengaluru, it was observed that "American imperialism is the main enemy of peace, of workers and of people’s sovereignty."

The WFTU also formally released a declaration, which categorically condemned the atrocities enacted by the United States and Israel on Palestine, Iran, Venezuela, and other countries.

World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) general secretary Pambis Krytisis said that the American imperial coalition seeks to control key mineral resources and oil routes in a bid to perpetuate the ever-widening socioeconomic divide.

"As a result, entire populations of workers are forced to live as refugees in conditions of socioeconomic deprivation," he added at the sidelines of the release of the declaration.

As part of the declaration, some key resolutions were arrived at, amongst which was a resolution to oppose all United States military bases and military alliances in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The conference condemns the genocide by Israel in Palestine, which is nothing but a crime against humanity. More than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed by the end of 2025 and the number is tragically increasing in 2026, and the majority of them are women and children." the declaration stated.