BENGALURU: At the two-day deliberations of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) Asia Pacific Regional Conference in Bengaluru, it was observed that "American imperialism is the main enemy of peace, of workers and of people’s sovereignty."
The WFTU also formally released a declaration, which categorically condemned the atrocities enacted by the United States and Israel on Palestine, Iran, Venezuela, and other countries.
World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) general secretary Pambis Krytisis said that the American imperial coalition seeks to control key mineral resources and oil routes in a bid to perpetuate the ever-widening socioeconomic divide.
"As a result, entire populations of workers are forced to live as refugees in conditions of socioeconomic deprivation," he added at the sidelines of the release of the declaration.
As part of the declaration, some key resolutions were arrived at, amongst which was a resolution to oppose all United States military bases and military alliances in the Asia-Pacific region.
"The conference condemns the genocide by Israel in Palestine, which is nothing but a crime against humanity. More than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed by the end of 2025 and the number is tragically increasing in 2026, and the majority of them are women and children." the declaration stated.
"The conference extends fullest solidarity to the struggles of the people to decide their own present and future without external interventions. Asia Pacific is not far from this war. Our ports, our airports, and our workers are used to transport weapons and military goods." the declaration stated.
"Our governments are pressured to join US war alliances. Our migrant workers – lakhs from India, Philippines, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Indonesia – are in Gulf countries, Israel and war zones, facing death, wage theft and no protection," the declaration stated.
The conference focused primarily on the current conditions of the working class and its resistance to wage theft, underscoring that workers across the world are united against a common capitalist class.
"From the tea gardens of Assam to the Nickel mines of Indonesia, from the garment factories of Bangladesh to the ports of Manila and Colombo, and from the automobile plants of Korea to the industrial belts of different parts of India, it is our labour that moves the wheel of this world. Respect for labour, living wage, safe work places, 35-hour workweeks, job security, pension, social security, right to organise, right to collective bargaining and right to strike as upheld by the historic International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion of May 21, 2026, are nonnegotiable human rights," the declaration continued.
The resolutions adopted by WFTU include solidarity with Palestine as a permanent part of WFTU’s work; organising material aid: funds, medicines, and essential goods for Palestinian workers through the WFTU Solidarity Fund; supporting dockworkers, transport workers and all workers who refuse to handle war materials; demanding the dissolution of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and all military coalitions, including the abolition of nuclear weapons; and linking peace struggle with workplace struggles.