BENGALURU: All-India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha Karnataka Chapter President and former Director General of Police Shankar Bidari on Monday clarified that he had participated in the controversial Basava Mantapa book-related programme without really knowing its contents.

Speaking at a press conference he convened, Bidari said, “I did not know what was written in the book. I went and participated without knowing what was in the book.

To tell you the truth, I had not read the book. It was only days later that I realised what was written in the book.”

He further explained that the book was given to him halfway through the programme on November 15. “I had thereafter gone on a tour with my IPS batchmates and I have just returned. I must tell you that I have not had the time to read the book,” Bidari said.

Responding to demands for his resignation raised by Lingayat protestors in certain places over his participation in the book launch, Bidari stated that the seniors in the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha would decide on the matter.