BENGALURU: All-India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha Karnataka Chapter President and former Director General of Police Shankar Bidari on Monday clarified that he had participated in the controversial Basava Mantapa book-related programme without really knowing its contents.
Speaking at a press conference he convened, Bidari said, “I did not know what was written in the book. I went and participated without knowing what was in the book.
To tell you the truth, I had not read the book. It was only days later that I realised what was written in the book.”
He further explained that the book was given to him halfway through the programme on November 15. “I had thereafter gone on a tour with my IPS batchmates and I have just returned. I must tell you that I have not had the time to read the book,” Bidari said.
Responding to demands for his resignation raised by Lingayat protestors in certain places over his participation in the book launch, Bidari stated that the seniors in the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha would decide on the matter.
Expressing his deep personal devotion to Basavanna, the former top cop said, “I developed a tremendous love and respect for Basavanna when I was about 9 years old and even to date, even after 63 years, I still have that deep love and tremendous respect for Basavanna and this will continue.”
Addressing questions about his non-availability in the intervening period, Bidari said his IPS batchmates, many of whom are working as DGPs across the country including in organisations like the CBI, had been brought by him to Karnataka on 16 November.
“I told them about Basavanna and took them to certain places of interest associated with Basavanna. I was with them for five days till November 21. I could not therefore respond,” he explained.
The press meet, however, descended into confusion and uproar when vice president of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, Harish Aradhya stood up and began criticising Bidari and demanded his resignation.
Aradhya grew increasingly furious, yelling during the meeting, and had to be virtually escorted out by others present.