BENGALURU: Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Lad released a book, compiled by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on the effect of AI on labour, on Monday.

The first copy of the book, titled “Alienated Intelligence: Essays on Labour and Technology”, was received by former labour minister and labour rights activist SK Kantha.

The book is essentially a compilation of essays by international economists and research scholars examining the implications and consequences of the current scope of technological transformation, AI and the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” for the world of work.

It is posited as a guidebook for future interventi-ons of trade unions, campaigns and policies.

He alluded to AITUC’s origins and the association of national leaders such as Lala Lajpat Rai and Jawaharlal Nehru with the organisation and the freedom movement.

“The workers and their labour is central to the produc-tion process,” Lad said.

Lad also referred to the state government’s proposed initiatives for creating a social security corpus for unorga-nised sector workers and encouraging small-scale industries under the Ashadeepa scheme.

Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University VC, Prof Ramesh B, said that a united trade union movement is imperative for bringing about a change to the exploitative order.

A delegation from Vietnam, comprising union members of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour participated.