MYSURU: The Bangalore first Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awarded Rs 40 lakh compensation in a medical negligence case against ESIC Medical College and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, after a newborn baby girl suffered severe and permanent nasal injuries due to an alleged malfunction of a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The four-year-old victim was born in August 2022. On the first day of her life, a severe malfunction in the CPAP machine allegedly caused the oxygen temperature to spike to an extreme 69 degrees Celsius.

Visible flames reportedly emerged from the equipment, causing extensive thermal burns and severe injuries to the baby’s nose before the hospital staff disconnected the system.

The child was left with permanent nasal disfigurement and severe black scarring, resulting in lasting physical damage.

Her mother Pavithra, a resident of JP Nagar, Bengaluru, filed a complaint before the consumer commission, alleging medical negligence and failure to ensure the safety of the equipment used to treat her newborn.

Allowing the complaint, the commission directed the hospital to pay Rs 40 lakh as compensation, along with 6% annual interest.

It also directed the hospital to bear the expenses of the child’s future reconstructive surgeries and related medical treatment, taking into account her long-term healthcare needs.

Advocate Varshitha S represented the complainant in the case.