BENGALURU: The 10-day ‘Bengaluru Jatre’ is set to hit streets across the city on December 4. The Jatre highlights the city’s history, literature, culinary heritage, traditions, and more, and invites Bengalureans to experience its richness.

Announcing the event on Monday at Vikasa Soudha, the Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that the program will be inaugurated on a 1-km stretch covering MG Road and Brigade Road, where 500 artists will take part in the parade in the evening.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on one road, with an alternative route. He stated that around 200 events will be held, spread across five City corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

From Folk art, dance, and literature, events will be held at parks, playgrounds, auditoriums, and tech parks.

“We are bringing back the book fair through the Jatre, and stalls and other physical infrastructure will be provided,” said Byre Gowda. He said the conclusion of the event will be held at Manekshaw Parade Ground on December 13 and registration is compulsory to attend the programme.

He said the festival is being organised through the coordination of the Kannada and Culture Department, Police Department, BESCOM, BWSSB, BMRCL, educational institutions, private organisations, artists, community groups and citizen organisations.

At the Fort High School grounds in Chamarajpet, a special presentation will recreate the original vision of Bengaluru as conceived by Kempegowda, alongside representations of traditional occupations that shaped the city’s social and economic life.

It will also connect these historic occupations with the work and contributions of today’s gig workers, service-sector employees, restaurant workers and salon professionals, Gowda stated.